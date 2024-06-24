Highlights Anthony Joshua has shared footage of himself receiving 'hot cupping' treatment on Instagram, and it's left fans wincing at the thought of it.

Hot cupping is a very common method of treatment and recovery, with plenty of athletes from a range of sports doing it.

AJ has his eyes set up on September, when he's likely to fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Anthony Joshua, the British boxing sensation, is preparing for his next fight, but the manner in which he's doing it has got fans of his wincing. The 34-year-old was last in the ring earlier this year when he emphatically defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou via knockout in just the second round. That triumph extended his current win streak to four, and the British boxer is aiming to extend that streak when he returns to the ring later this year. Although Joshua's next fight is yet to be officially booked, he is already preparing his body for the fight, with it likely to take place in September.

AJ posted a video on social media of him going through hot cup treatment, also known as 'hot cupping' or just 'cupping.' In the video, he is seen covered in suction holders all over his upper body. Despite the bizarre-looking treatment, AJ seemed to take it all pretty well as he calmly sat on a chair, letting the cups do the job.

Fans in the comment section weren't as relaxed, however, with a lot of them wondering how on earth it didn't hurt, and why he was doing it in the first place.

Hot Cupping & Why Athletes Do It

Hot cup treatment has been in practice for a very long time and is supposed to relieve pain and inflammation by increasing blood flow while massaging deep tissue. The cups are strategically placed on the body after heating as they create a vacuum that reddens the skin and allows the expansion of the blood vessels. However, the treatment can also cause tissue damage and infection if not treated properly.

Anthony Joshua's Next Fight

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, is planning to set up a fight for the British boxer in September at Wembley Stadium with fellow British fighter, Daniel Dubois. "We’re focused on fighting Dubois for the world title at Wembley, but it is not all agreed," Hearn said. "There’s still work to be done by 100 percent myself, His Excellency, George Warren, Spencer Brown, we’re all working together to make it happen."

Dubois recently defeated Croatian fighter, Filip Hrgovic, to win the IBF interim title. That allowed him a shot at Oleksandr Usyk's IBF world title. However, Usyk is scheduled to take on Tyson Fury in a rematch on the 21st of December, which means he won't be able to face Dubois.

Deontay Wilder was another fighter who was in the mix to fight Joshua, but he blundered his shot after losing to Joseph Parker, 32, and Zhilei Zhang, 41. That helped Dubois to become the front-runner for a bout against his fellow countryman in September.

Joshua, on the other hand, stunned former UFC champion, Ngannou, during their fight in March this year. He scored a second-round KO in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"On the route to the championship, you should always stay focused," Joshua said after the fight. "This was me stepping aside from that mission. ... But when I saw [Ngannou] and the fight against Tyson Fury, I was like, 'Damn, this guy can fight,' so I said I need a piece of that."

He also had high praise for his opponent, whom he had just beaten in the second round. "He's an inspiration. ... He's a great champion. This doesn't take away anything of his abilities, because in boxing it's one or the other. He can come again."