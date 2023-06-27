A new “miracle” cure for cramp is taking over the NWSL, the top flight of women’s football in the United States.

HotShot claims to relieve muscle soreness before it starts and stops cramp in its tracks.

Sounds like a dream for fatigued athletes, right? Well, a cramp-free life apparently comes at a cost.

HotShot uses three primary active ingredients – cinnamon, ginger and capsaicin, the compound found in chilli peppers.

To put it simply, HotShot works because it is very spicy. It overwhelms the nerves in the mouth and throat, which then stops the signal from going to the cramped muscle and starts sending out a calming signal.

Two NWSL players, Kansas City Current’s Michelle Cooper and Angel City’s Alyssa Thompson, were forced to drink the concoction over the weekend, and their reactions show just how spicy HotShot is.

Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson react to drinking HotShot

Cooper was the first player subjected to a sip of HotShot. The 20-year-old went down with a cramp towards the end of her team’s 2-1 victory against Orlando Pride.

Her face immediately screwed up in disgust as she drank the spicy concoction, and she even gagged at one point.

Thompson was in for the same treatment the next day, having succumbed to cramp during Angel City’s 0-0 draw with Houston Dash.

The 18-year-old, who has been selected to represent the US at the upcoming Women’s World Cup, reacted in horror as she had her HotShot.

The hilarious video of both reactions can be watched below.

Video: Watch Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson react to drinking HotShot

Michelle Cooper warned Alyssa Thompson about HotShot

It turned out that Cooper had already warned Thompson about HotShot, having texted her former national youth teammate about her experience.

“I was just texting Alyssa before the game telling her how shocking that HotShot was,” Cooper posted on Twitter. “NOW SHE KNOWS!!”

Thompson confirmed she had seen the video of Cooper drinking HotShot, telling reporters: “Yes! That is why I did not want the Hotshot.”

“I watched that video today and I texted [Cooper] and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve never had one of those. Thank God I won’t have one.’

“And then today I cramped and my trainer was like, ‘You want one?’ and I was like no. And they were like, ‘You need to have it.’ So then I had it and it was really gross. I did not like it at all.”

HotShot has numerous positive testimonials from cyclists, marathon runners and triathletes, but it remains to be seen whether it will take off in football.