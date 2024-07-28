Highlights Olympic medalists are set to receive two other gifts for reaching the podium, along with their medals.

The top three will be awarded with a special poster that took over six months to design.

They will also receive a toy version of the mascot for Paris 2024 with the corresponding medal they won.

With the Olympics happening just every four years, athletes from all walks of life spend every minute of every day preparing for the chance to step on the podium at the biggest sporting event in the world. Whether it be a gold, silver or bronze medal draped around their necks, there is no bigger achievement in their respected sports than being awarded with such an achievement.

However, eagle-eyed fans would've noticed that the medals are not the only things that the top three athletes from each event are receiving for making it onto the podium. Medalists have also been spotted being handed a special golden box, which contains an additional prize that only the very best will be allowed to grab hold of.

Related Why Snoop Dogg is Commentating at the 2024 Paris Olympics The musician will be covering the event as part of NBC's broadcasts.

What's in Box Given to Olympic Medalists

It follows similar gifts being handed out at the last three games

It's becoming common for winning athletes to receive an additional prize for stepping foot on the podium. Paris 2024 has chosen a remarkably different and captivating approach than previous Olympics for this year’s Games by introducing an "Iconic Poster" as a central feature.

The piece was specially commissioned for the summer competition, crafted by the illustrious Parisian artist Ugo Gattoni. Known globally for his enchanting style, Gattoni's work is a mesmerizing blend of fantasy and surrealism, rich with both grand and minute details. He devoted over 2,000 hours across six months to meticulously creating the stunning designs for the posters.

This innovative move sets Paris 2024 apart from previous Olympics. At Tokyo 2020, athletes were honored with vibrant bouquets of yellow, green, and blue flowers. Rio 2016 saw medalists receiving intricate models of the official logo, while London 2012 continued the floral tradition for podium presentations. Paris 2024’s decision to emphasize an artful creation signifies a fusion of the city's deep cultural heritage and the once in a lifetime nature of the Olympic Games.

Toys Awarded to Podium Winners

A special toy has also been designed for the Paralympics

The poster is not the only extra gift that those who make the podium will receive either, as they will also be handed a stuffed toy of the Olympic mascot with the corresponding medal which the athletes won. While in previous years, the official mascot of the games has been an animal of some sort, it was decided that this time around it would take the shape of a Phrygian cap. The headwear is popular in France and is a nod to their freedom.

Paris 2024 collaborated with Doudou et Compagnie Group to create a special medalist edition of the Phryges mascot. This unique version celebrates the achievements of gold, silver, and bronze medalists with colors featured prominently on the mascot. The medal emblem, showcasing the respective color, is sewn onto the mascot’s belly, adorning its shoes, and highlighted in the letters spelling out ‘Bravo’ on its back.

It is believed that the version of the toy for Paralympic champions will instead have the word bravo written in Braille for those who are visually impaired. However, the main drive for both Olympians and Paralympians will be helping their nation soar at the top of the medals table.