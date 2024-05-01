Highlights Jude Bellingham has had the same pre-match routine throughout his career, walking around the pitch on his own.

The Real Madrid midfielder said that it helps him visualise the game and stay focussed.

Bellingham carried out his usual routine ahead of Madrid's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for Real Madrid since his big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The England midfielder has made decisive contributions in a number of big games for his new club and could yet end his first season in LaLiga as both a Spanish and a European champion.

Madrid are dead certs to win their domestic title and are in a good position to progress to another Champions League final. Los Blancos played out a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night and welcome the German giants to the Bernabeu for the tie decider next Wednesday.

Ahead of the game in Munich, Bellingham did something that he has done throughout his career. While many footballers are joined by their teammates as they walk on the pitch to take in their surroundings a few hours prior to kick-off, Bellingham has always done that on his own.

Bellingham Explains Pre-Match Ritual

Midfielder has done it throughout his career

Bellingham explained earlier in the season that doing the walk solo helps him to maintain his focus. He said, per the Daily Mail: "I like to visualise the game. See the field, the grass, my playing positions... This way I feel calmer, I know where I am going to be on the field.

"It is something that I have been doing throughout my career and thanks to it I enter the matches without nerves and prepared for everything. They taught me this from a very young age and I continue to practice it."

Glenn Hoddle and Michael Owen both praised Bellingham while on punditry duty for TNT Sports. "It's confidence, but it's also maturity," Hoddle said. "Sir Alf Ramsey said this many moons ago about [England World Cup winner] Martin Peters, he's 10 years ahead of his time.

"This kid's the same, absolutely, he's so mature and to do that and go out there away from home. It (the pre-match ritual) is a little statement but he's got that confidence about him. The maturity in his game and off the pitch is quite incredible for somebody of his age, it really is, because he backs it up with performances."

Owen Praises Bellingham's Career Path

"It's just been perfect"

Owen added: "It (looking confident) is easy to do when you have got those performances in your locker. If you're good, you know you're good and he knows he's good.

"He's obviously had an amazing career so far and I think it's just been perfect the way he's developed. He started at a team like Birmingham, and has then gone abroad and learnt the ropes and then another step to the real big league and one of the biggest teams if not the biggest team in the world. He's taken everything in his stride and he's just top class in every way."