Liverpool have shared some footage of this season's edition of their brutal lactate test.

Eight first-team players returned to pre-season training on Saturday ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool confirmed the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara will return to training on day one, while other stars that were involved in international matches will return on Tuesday.

But there were very few footballs involved when the contingent returned to training on Saturday. Instead, they were treated to the dreaded lactate test.

What is Liverpool's infamous lactate test?

The test measures a player's aerobic endurance as they're tasked to run increasing distances at speed. At the end of each checkpoint, a sample of blood is taken from each player's ear to measure their lactic acid level. If their level is too high, they have to drop out. Last man standing wins.

As explained by EKF Diagnostics, who provide some of the equipment needed to implement the lactate test, it is used to “learn the highest intensity at which a footballer can train or compete before hitting the wall from high levels of blood lactate.

“Once you surpass this threshold, lactic acid will start to build up in your muscles faster than your body can remove it, eventually leading to fatigue.

“Testing and improving lactate threshold within a training program can be used to make stronger and faster athletes.”

James Milner is the lactate test king

James Milner won Liverpool's lactate test every time he was at the club.

The 37-year-old left Liverpool this summer having played 331 times, winning a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup.

Look up the term 'model professional' in the dictionary and Milner's name will be there.

The veteran doesn't drink alcohol and keeps himself in brilliant shape throughout the summer.

He's an absolute machine when it comes to fitness tests.

We previously brought you his running stats from pre-season and how he ran 8.5km in 34 minutes!

But he also won the notorious lactate test every year that he's been at Liverpool.

Liverpool's lactate test ahead of 2023/24 season

On Saturday, Liverpool shared footage of this season's lactate test on the first day of pre-season.

The clip shows Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip taking part in the test. And while it's not clear who won this year, we're pretty sure nobody came close to Milner's levels.

Andy Robertson on Liverpool's pre-season training

Andy Robertson was asked about pre-season on the Peter Crouch podcast, where he admitted he'll never see another player quite as fit as Milner.

“We are a fit team, there are a lot of players who have great engines – Hendo, Gini, Robbo. But Milly, I don’t think I’ll ever see anyone as fit as him," Robertson said.

“I remember a few years ago Kev Stewart would give him a run for his money in pre-season. But considering his age and how long he’s played for, to still be the fittest player in arguably the fittest team in the world, and by some margin, that takes some doing.”

Robertson threw up during lactate test

Robertson also recalled his first day at the club and how the lactate test made him throw-up!

"The day I signed we got the tour of the stadium and stuff and that is when it really hits home. But I remember my first day, there was only six or seven of us because it was pre-season, so only a few of us in and Danny Ings was just coming back from long-term injury," he said.

"So he stayed behind and we had to do the lactate test that the Germans love, it's basically running to your maximum. I remember running alongside Danny Ings and I was just sick everywhere! Actually physically sick. [With the test] they set up poles around the pitch and you have to make each pole on the whistle but then it gets faster and faster.

"My medical took two days so I didn't really eat, so I put it down to that and I was tired. Ingsy was talking to me on the way round and I could just feel it, I knew something wasn't right. I tried to hold it in my mouth and I just had to let it go. It was terrible. Day one!

"Luckily the gaffer (Klopp) wasn't there and I thought I'd got away with it and he returned three days later and introduced himself, blah blah blah, and then he called me Mr Sick Boy or something like that. I was gutted!"