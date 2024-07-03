Highlights The NBA's second apron is a new set of restrictions for teams that want to continue spending on roster improvements.

The second apron prevents teams from aggregating salaries in trades, completing sign-and-trades with their own free agents and freezing their first-round pick seven years out.

Teams bypassing the second apron twice in five years face even more restrictions, including their pick automatically becoming the last pick in the first round.

"... The core of this team was assembled under a different CBA. We drafted, we developed and we built this team under a different set of rules. Those rules have kind of changed on the fly. ...

There are going to be some constraints coming in ... that we're going to have to be very aware of, and we're going to have to plan accordingly. And they do make it difficult to retool a championship roster."

That's what Denver Nuggets vice chairperson Josh Kroenke had to say before the start of the 2024 offseason, per Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

What Kroenke was referring to without directly uttering its name was the dreaded and often mentioned "second apron."

But what exactly is the second apron, and how will it affect NBA teams' roster-building processes? Here's a rundown of what fans need to know, how the rule is already affecting teams and what it means for the league moving forward.

How Does the NBA Salary Cap Work?

Well, it's complicated, but there are some basic rules

First, a quick primer on how the NBA's salary cap system works.

The league uses a soft cap (as opposed to the NFL, for example, which uses a hard cap). This means teams can spend more than the cap if they want, but they'll be penalized for doing it. The luxury tax was the first cap-related penalty the league introduced; teams that bypass the salary cap will have to pay a penalty for each dollar they spend over the cap.

But that didn't stop teams like the Golden State Warriors from simply ignoring the rule and paying the luxury tax dollars necessary to keep a championship-caliber roster intact. Owner Joe Lacob paid more than $300 million total, $170 million in luxury tax alone, for the franchise's 2022 NBA Championship team.

The league saw that plan and introduced an apron (the first one) designed to keep teams like the Warriors from making certain moves to upgrade their roster. Teams are still allowed to go past the first apron just like they can the luxury tax, but they'll have certain restrictions, including:

Acquiring a player in a sign-and-trade deal

Using a pre-existing trade exception

Taking back more money in a trade If a team trades a player making $30 million and takes back a player making $31 million, despite the transaction being allowed, that team will immediately fall under first-apron restrictions

Signing a player who was waived during the regular season but had a pre-existing salary more than the mid-level exception (basically buy-out guys who were making a lot of money)

Of course, front offices found some loopholes in the first apron and maneuvered their way around a few of the rules — which is where the second apron comes in.

What Is the NBA's Second Apron?

Even more restrictions for teams that want to keep spending

In the most basic terms, the second apron prevents teams from doing anything more than they've already done to improve their rosters. Obviously, that's not true; you can do some things. The goal here is competitive balance and parity; every team should have an equal-ish chance at competing for a championship every season.

In addition to first-apron rules, the second apron keeps teams from:

Aggregating salaries in trades For example, trading a player making $10 million and a player making $20 million for a player making $30 million. It's $30 million for $30 million and that's it.

Sign-and-trade their own free agents if the incoming salary would put them over the second apron

Using any trade exceptions created from a sign-and-trade

Perhaps the most significant change for teams moving past the first apron to the second:

Their first-round pick seven years out is frozen, meaning it's unavailable in trades. That might not seem like a big deal, but for teams that have exhausted all or most of their assets to even reach this point, any additions they want to make are even more restricted.

For teams that bypass the second apron twice in five years, that pick automatically becomes the last pick in the first round, making it even less attractive to that team or prospective trade partners.

To reiterate: Hitting the second apron means there's not much teams can do to get better. Most likely, they'll have to roll with what they already have.

That is unless they go back under the second apron — which we're already seeing teams do.

Examples of Second-Apron Casualties in 2024

Teams have already been forced to make tough decisions on star players

The restrictions from the second apron are already being felt.

The Los Angeles Clippers ' decision to let Paul George walk and his subsequent decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers have headlined the 2024 offseason. The second apron affected this move in two ways.

One, had the Clippers offered George the four-year max contract he wanted and brought back James Harden in addition to keeping Kawhi Leonard , LA would have been a second-apron team for multiple seasons. That means all those roster restrictions would come into play and that future draft pick would be heading to the back of the first round.

Rather than tie themselves to a future led by that aging trio, the Clippers decided to let George go and keep some semblance of roster flexibility.

And two, the Sixers created so much cap space that signing George has no impact on anything, even the luxury tax. Philadelphia can make moves wherever and whenever they want this summer.

This offseason's other major headline is Klay Thompson's departure from the Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks . Had Golden State re-signed Thompson and Chris Paul, it would have easily hit the second apron. Instead, Paul was released and signed with the San Antonio Spurs and Klay is off to Dallas.

After years of paying the luxury tax and with his team not fielding a title-contending roster, Lacob wanted to duck under not only the first apron but the tax completely. Other factors were at play, but that essentially meant the inevitable end of the Stephen Curry , Thompson and Draymond Green era.

Now, however, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy has multiple avenues to upgrade Golden State's roster that wouldn't have been available to him with Thompson and/or Paul on board. He can take on salary in a trade, use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.8 million) and the bi-annual exception ($4.7 million) to sign free agents.

Avoiding the second apron was also the impetus behind Kroenke's Nuggets team letting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walk for nothing. Had Denver re-signed KCP, it would have been a second-apron team.

Wondering how the Boston Celtics were able to pay Jayson Tatum the most expensive contract in NBA history and re-sign Derrick White in addition to already locking up Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis ? Teams are free to do whatever they want in terms of re-signing their own players; the second apron doesn't come into play. The team will just be crazy expensive with its luxury tax payments.

How does the second apron affect LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers this offseason? If, as expected, James signs a two-year, $104 million max deal, LA will barely be a second-apron team. If LeBron takes just $1 million less, the Lakers will be out of the second apron with more flexibility, but still with the restrictions first apron teams face. That makes a sign-and-trade deal for DeMar DeRozan , for example, difficult to work out.

As front offices get more familiar with the second apron, they'll likely find some loopholes like they did with the first. Whatever they decide to do will be a lot more difficult to pull off, though. Get used to hearing the words "second apron" thrown around a lot more than they already have because it will be a significant part of roster building for the foreseeable future.