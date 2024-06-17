Highlights Belgium suffered a shock defeat against Slovakia in Euro 2024 opener due to poor performance.

Belgium made the worst possible start to their Euro 2024 campaign as they fell to a shock defeat against Slovakia in their opening fixture. Ivan Schranz was the hero for Fracesco Calzona's side, capitalising on a mistake by the Belgian defence to convert inside the opening ten minutes. The favourites were poor, but did manage to put the ball in the back of the net twice, only for Romelu Lukaku to see his efforts ruled out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slovakia's win over Belgium was the biggest statistical upset in Euros history based on the two teams world rankings.

The second of the Chelsea man's strikes was a contentious point, with a controversial handball given in the build up which had to be clarified by VAR expert Christina Unkel. However, it did see the introduction of the newest technology in football, the 'snickometer'.

'Snickometer' Used at Euro 2024

The technology uses a microchip in the ball

Lukaku's finish from close range saw Belgium level momentarily. That was until replays showed that teammate Lois Openda had brought the ball under control with the use of his hand in a deliberate manner.

When the footage of the build up was being shown, fans were greeted to a never-before seen animation in football, which showed the 'snickometer' picking up the sound of the ball striking Openda's hand during the play. As can be seen in the footage below, there is a spike in the sound wave as the ball goes past the arm of the RB Leipzig man, indicating that the ball has made contact.

The new element to the game uses 'connected ball' technology, which involves a microchip being placed inside the ball and using motion-sensing to record every single touch that is made at a speed of 500 times per second. This type of technology is similar to what is seen in cricket, where it is used to adjudge whether contact has been made with the bat before either hitting the pads during an LBW appeal or being caught by one of the fielders.

Whilst this is not the first time that the technology has been used in football, it is the only instance thus far where fans have been allowed to see it in action as part of UEFA's calls to add further transparency to viewers watching at home.

'Snickometer' Used at 2022 World Cup

The technology helped aid offside and handball decisions

Although this is the first time that fans have gotten to see the 'snickometer' in action from home, it was used to great success throughout the 2022 World Cup. As per a report from the Guardian, the use of the technology was believed to have helped speed up the decision-making process by VAR, and significantly helped identify incidents that may not have been obvious to the naked eye.

One such example came when Bruno Fernandes was credited with Portugal's opening goal in their fixture against Uruguay. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to glance at the ball and appeared to have gotten the final touch. Thanks to the motion-sensor in the ball, it was determined that the Portuguese frontman made no contact with the ball, something which was later clarified by ball manufacturers Adidas.