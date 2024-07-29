Highlights Everton players have been subjected to two of Sean Dyche's infamous 'Gaffer's Days' in pre-season.

The two-hour session is designed to test the players both mentally and physically.

The method has helped make Dyche's team one of the fittest in the Premier League.

Everton midfielder James Garner has explained how he and some of his teammates were still feeling the effects of Sean Dyche's infamous 'Gaffer's Day' after their 2-1 friendly defeat to 'Class of '92' owned Salford City last weekend. The training session has gained a reputation for being one of the most grueling in the country, with the English manager employing it ever since his days at Watford.

Garner revealed that this year, Everton players had been subjected to not one but two 'Gaffer's Day's' in the build up to the new season. With the two-hour workout designed to test the squad both mentally and physically, the Toffees will come away from it confident in their abilities to outrun any of their opponents in the upcoming Premier League season.

Related Everton Ready to Beat Fulham to Kalvin Phillips Loan Deal Everton are hoping to beat Fulham to the loan signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips if Manchester City are willing to do a temporary deal.

What 'Gaffer's Day' Involves

As explained by Dyche's assistant Steve Stone in 2023, the brutal session involves no footballs and is designed to break the players both physically and mentally during the early stages of pre-season. Stone explained the reasons behind utilising such a debilitating regime, stating:

"Gaffer's Day's has been done over the last 15 years. It started at Watford, he took it through to Burnley and now he's brought it here. It's probably infamous around the country now with other people asking me about it. "It's a two-hour running session, including the warm-up, which takes you past your limits of your mind. The body can do a lot more than the mind will let them. The mind will breakdown first. "It's something where you try to push through that barrier. Once they are through the halfway stage, once they get to an hour, hour and ten, they can see the end, you can see the lads grow into the session.

"They actually start running harder towards the end of the session, even though they should be more physically tired, because mentally they've gone through it.

"That's what 'Gaffers Day's' about. It's about locking in a two-hour session so your body and mind can get through the session.

"By the end of it, it brings a real togetherness and camaraderie around the squad that they can all do it. They know now, going into a Premier League game, they've locked in a very tough session."

Dyche's exhausting method of madness will aim to get the players into a better position physically going into the new season, much like the manager clubs the club finds themselves in financially after their recent struggles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's Abdoulaye Doucare ran the fourth furthest distance in any Premier League game during the 2023/24 season (13.27km).

Players React to 'Gaffer's Day'

Some top stars have confirmed how difficult the session is

The famous nature of 'Gaffer's Day' has not been blown out of proportion, as many of Dyche's former players have confirmed that it is not for the feint-hearted. Former Evertonian Alex Iwobi tweeted that the session was not for the weak during his first experience of it, while Jack Cork went into even further detail back in 2018.

"I’ve never done a session like this at any other club. "It’s different but it was really good last year, it helped me settle into the team. It’s good when you’re new and you’re getting in with the lads, because you can show you’re part of a team and it does help you get in together."

Dyche will be hoping that his taxing sessions ensures that Everton hit the ground running come the start of 2024/25. The Toffees are set to play three more friendlies against Coventry, Preston North End and Roma before kicking off the Premier League season against Brighton at Goodison Park.