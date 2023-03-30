Highlights Snus, a nicotine product, is popular among professional footballers, including Premier League stars, despite being illegal to sell in the UK.

There have been instances caught on television of players appearing to use snus during Premier League matches.

Snus addiction is a growing problem in English football, with estimates suggesting that around 35 to 40 percent of players use the product, which can have detrimental health effects.

Snus comes in small pouches and is placed inside your gum to release nicotine into the bloodstream. It's said to relax the user, while stronger variants can give you a bit of a buzz. While it's illegal to sell snus in the United Kingdom and European Union countries, apart from Sweden, it's not illegal to use it. So, why are we talking about snus?

Well that's because many professional footballers - including Premier League stars - are addicted to the product. An investigation by The Athletic has delved into the genuine problem with snus in English football.

In previous years, we've seen Leicester striker Jamie Vardy carrying the product and he also wrote about his use of snus in his autobiography. While Vardy has admitted he's stopped using it, there are many professional footballers who do.

The Athletic highlighted two incidents that were seen on television screens that appeared to show players using snus during a Premier League match. Aston Villa substitute, Bertrand Traore, seemed to lift his lip and place something in his mouth. Traore later denied it was snus.

In 2022, Newcastle third-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie was sitting in the stands during a Premier League match against Liverpool and was spotted doing something similar.

Meanwhile, the likes of Marcus Rashford have been pictured with a pot of snus nearby.

The Athletic are now reporting that one high-profile England international is 'fully reliant (on snus)… rarely seen without one under his gum'. They also claim that players at a League One club have been selling snus to 13 and 14-year-olds in the academy, while one player at a League Two club had 'a bit of cancer cut out of his gum' because of their use.

Comments from those with first-hand experience of snus-use have given an insight into the problems it's causing. Speaking when he was manager of Scottish club Hibernian, Lee Johnson said:

“It’s a bit of a taboo subject; nobody is talking about it. But it has become a culture. It’s getting worse and we need to educate these lads because it’s highly addictive. I don’t feel they understand the true threat of it over the long term. “I don’t know how to fight it. It's not on the banned drugs list, so you can’t stop them doing it. They’re big lads and, in the end, you give up. But it really bugs me, particularly when I see young lads, aged 16 to 21, on it. “If I walked into the training ground with four or five cigarettes between my fingers, people would look at me and say, ‘How unprofessional, how bad does that look?’. But it’s no different (with snus). It’s the same amount of nicotine going into the body, it’s just hidden.”

Johnson estimates 35 to 40 percent of players are taking snus and says that, if anything, the number is probably higher. Meanwhile, one unnamed former Premier League footballer admitted he was addicted. He said:

“I first did it when I was 18. I was out in Manchester with some of the players I knew from England. We went to a nightclub and they said, ‘Get on these, lad’. I tried it and I just liked it. It chills you out, makes you relax. “When you first try it, it gives you a bit of a head rush and you go a bit lightheaded. Especially if you’re out and having a drink, it gives you a nice little buzz. You’d hear stories about Jamie Vardy loving the snus. Initially, it was a thing people used to do to calm their nerves, especially players who get really anxious or nervous before games. But the more and longer you do it, you don’t really get an effect, and it becomes more of an addiction. “The number of times I say to myself that I don’t know why I do this anymore. I want to stop, but then you try and fall off the wagon again because it becomes such a habit. It’s like smoking. People just crumble and end up smoking again. Obviously, though, it’s not good. You can get cancer. It can damage your gums. I heard it damages your circulation, too.”

David James: Snus is 'detrimental' to players' performance

Former Premier League player David James is well aware of just how much snus is being used by footballers and he has now given his thoughts about the product. Speaking BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, he said:

"Snus has been around forever. I was very concerned about the use of snus when I was playing and after playing, seeing the amount of players using it. "This is only a personal opinion because I'm not a scientist, I feel it has a detrimental effect on performance, similar to me smoking when I was actually capable of doing a lot more."

Another high-profile figure in the footballing world that has publiclly spoken about snus is West Ham United and Jamaica striker, Michail Antonio. The 33-year-old detailed his experience of trying the product and opened up about why footballers are using it. He said on the Footballers' Football Podcast:

"I put it in my mouth. Within five minutes, the whole entire room was spinning. I'm throwing up. I've started barging people out of the way into the toilets and I'm projectile throwing up everywhere." "The reasons why players do it is because of the pressures of football and life. It really starts to get to people, so they need that stimulus. Clubs want players to be able to deal with things in any way they can. I haven't seen any club be against it because clubs see players doing it and it's not illegal, it's not a banned substance in the game."

What the PFA are doing about snus

The PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) pledged to warn players of the dangers of snus ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. According to the BBC, the PFA and Loughborough University are currently carrying out a study into the use and effects of the substance on players, with the study's first findings set to be presented later this year. Speaking about the study, Dr Michael Bennett from the PFA said: