Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have one of the fiercest rivalries in football. Particularly in the Premier League, their meetings are often some of the highlights of the season, and they regularly deliver intense, dramatic games. In recent years, things have become even more entertaining with Spurs slowly climbing up to the Gunners' level.

For the majority of their history, though, Ange Postecoglou's side weren't quite on Arsenal's level. They regularly finished below the Gunners in the table and have had far less success in terms of silverware. Tottenham haven't won a league title in over 60 years now, whereas Arsenal have got their hands on three since the Premier League was created in 1992.

Spurs have finished lower than Arsenal so often over the years that there's actually a very specific holiday among the Gunners fans that they celebrate called 'St Totteringham's Day'. But for those of you unaware about what exactly St Totteringham's Day entails, allow us to explain.

Arsenal's Celebration for Finishing Above Spurs

The day it's mathematically confirmed that Tottenham can't finish above Arsenal

It doesn't happen every year, but St Totteringham's Day is the day when it's mathematically confirmed that Tottenham can no longer finish above Arsenal in the league table that season. It's a cheeky way for the Gunners to mock their rivals, and they've had plenty of chances to celebrate it over the years.

Given the nature of the celebration, the day it occurs changes every year. For a while, there were no St Totteringham's Days as Spurs enjoyed a spell of dominance over their local rivals during the late 2010s. The day usually occurs around the months of March, April or May. The 2022-23 season saw the first St Totteringham's Day in seven years as the Gunners finished runners-up to Manchester City in the league, while Tottenham finished a measly eighth, 24 points behind them. This year, though, could bring a very special version of St Totteringham's Day.

St Totteringham's Day Could Happen on Derby Day

Arsenal set to finish above Spurs again this season

This season could bring an extra special version of St Totteringham's Day. While it has looked very clear that Arsenal will finish above their rivals for the majority of the season - with Mikel Arteta's side involved in the title race, while Spurs are fighting for a space in the top four - nobody knew for sure when St Totteringham's Day would arrive.

It's a day Arsenal fans have great fun celebrating and this year could be extra special as they might actually be the ones to welcome the occasion. With the two sides meeting in the north London Derby on April 28, an Arsenal win would mathematically confirm that Spurs can't finish above them this season.

It's not quite winning the league title against your rivals in their own backyard, but this is still something that Arsenal fans would love to hold over Spurs and would give them even more bragging rights. On the flip side, during the 2016-17 season, Spurs beat Arsenal in impressive fashion to confirm that they would finish above their rivals - so they've had the chance to cancel the holiday themselves, which is just as good.

Seven St Totteringham's Days since 2010-11

They've all come between April and May

While the 2022-23 season brought the first St Totteringham's Day in seven years, there had been six straight before that. Going back to the 2010-11 season, Arsenal have finished above Spurs on seven occasions and in the table below, you can see the date that St Totteringham's Day arrived in each of those campaigns.

Every St Totteringham's Day since 2010-11 Season Date Games needed 2022/23 April 21, 2023 32/38 2015/16 May 15, 2016 38/38 2014/15 May 4, 2015 34/38 2013/14 April 28, 2014 36/38 2012/13 May 19, 2013 38/38 2011/12 May 13, 2012 38/38 2010/11 May 7, 2011 35/38

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The earliest St Totteringham's Day occurred in the 2007-08 season when Arsenal sealed it in March with nine games left

The match between the two on April 28 has plenty at stake for both teams already, but with the chance of confirming their finish above Spurs with a win and the opportunity to celebrate St Totteringham's Day in front of their fierce local rivals, there will be even more desire for Arsenal fans to win the fixture than usual.