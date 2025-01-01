Summary Clubs will be allowed to negotiate potential deals for new players whose contracts are expiring in January.

Jean-Marc Bosman's battle with his former club led to one of the biggest law changes in football history.

Some of the biggest transfers in recent history have come as a result of the 'Bosman Ruling.'

With the January transfer window now open, clubs across the Premier League and Europe will be actively looking to see if they can strengthen their squads heading into the final few months of the season. Whether it’s to make a final push for a title or to avoid relegation, some teams may look to pull off one or two key deals to get them over the line.

More often than not, though, the winter market is far quieter than its summer counterpart, as most teams plan ahead for when they have larger budgets and players are more affordable and readily available. However, January also plays a crucial role in some summer business, as it is the time when teams can begin negotiating deals with players in the final six months of their contracts.

The footballing world arguably saw the most high-profile example of this when Kylian Mbappe made his long-awaited move to Real Madrid after letting his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expire. Los Blancos were free to enter discussions with the player months before announcing the deal, thanks to the 'Bosman Rule,' one of the most impactful regulations in modern football history.

How the Bosman Rule Came to Be

The law was introduced after the settlement of a court case in 1995

The story of the Bosman ruling originates with the man it was named after, the relatively lesser-known Jean-Marc Bosman. A midfielder from Belgium, Bosman’s journey to changing the course of football history began in 1990, during his time playing for RFC Liege. After two years with the club, things had not worked out for either party, and with a more lucrative offer from French second division side Dunkirk, Bosman was keen to make the move.

At the time, if a player wanted to leave a club, they needed the club’s permission to do so, either on a free transfer or with a transfer fee being agreed. Running down a contract to leave for free was not common practice. Bosman made his intentions clear to Liege, but the club refused to let him leave without receiving a fee. The asking price was far too high for Dunkirk, leaving Bosman stuck at Liege. To make matters worse, the club responded by docking 75% of his wages due to his attempts to leave.

Frustrated and feeling mistreated, Bosman decided to take his employer to court. After a lengthy legal battle that lasted five years, the case was finally settled on 15 December 1995. Bosman’s perseverance resulted in the introduction of one of the most seismic law changes in football history.

What the Bosman Rule Actually is

Lawyers used the 1957 Treaty of Rome to ensure freedom of movement for players

Along with his lawyers Luc Misson and Jean-Louis Dupont, Bosman fought free player freedom in the European Court of Justice with his case against Liege. The party argued that the 1957 Treaty of Rome guaranteed the freedom of movement for players anywhere in Europe.

Bosman's victory meant that a law was implemented that when a player’s contract expired, they could leave their club on a free transfer, enabling them to negotiate substantial signing bonuses and lucrative salaries with new teams to compensate for the absence of a transfer fee. Similarly, players nearing the end of their contracts could demand higher wages from their current club, which often faced pressure to meet these demands to avoid losing the player without receiving any transfer compensation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edgar Davids and Gianlucca Vialli became the first high-profile names to complete Bosman transfers in 1996, less than a year after the rule was introduced.

Since then, there have been numerous examples of players running down their contracts before joining new clubs on free transfers. Steve McManaman became the first notable English player to use this rule to his advantage when he left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 1999. Just two years later, Sol Campbell made an even more monumental switch, leaving Tottenham for Premier League rivals Arsenal - a move that saw him branded one of the biggest traitors in football history.

Michael Ballack, Andrea Pirlo, and Robert Lewandowski all went on to achieve significant success at their new clubs after completing free transfers. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi shocked the footballing world by leaving Barcelona after failing to agree on a new deal, linking up with the aforementioned Mbappe and Neymar at PSG.