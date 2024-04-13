Highlights The Chicago Bears have high hopes in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 1 pick set to be used on USC QB Caleb Williams.

The team showed growth in the 2023 season and made improvements on defense, but they still have needs to fill.

Realistic expectations include potential playoff contention if Caleb Williams stabilizes the passing game.

The Chicago Bears enter the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes. Despite winning seven games last season, the team holds the No. 1 overall pick and is slated to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Ever since the 2018 campaign, when they went 12-4 and won the NFC North, the Bears have been outsiders in the NFL landscape.

They’ve yet to record a winning season since then and have made changes at general manager and head coach. Now, for the first time in what feels like an eternity, things are looking up. The organization has quietly assembled a strong roster, and the final piece of the puzzle—the quarterback—is on the way.

It feels like the Bears are set up well for the future, but what are realistic expectations for Chicago in 2024?

Last Year's Group

The Bears showed growth to close the 2023 campaign

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Before discussing the 2024 Bears, it’s worth analyzing the 2023 team.

After a disastrous 0-4 start, Chicago managed to salvage its season, finishing 7-10. One of the turning points in the campaign was trading for former Washington Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. Although the second-round pick the Bears had to spend wasn’t cheap, it was fully necessary for the defense. Upon Sweat’s arrival, the Bears' defense saw upticks in nearly every statistical category.

Bears 2023 Defense Pre- & Post-Sweat Trade Category Weeks 1-8 Weeks 9-18 Points/Game 27.3 (28th) 17.9 (T-6th) Yards/Game 341 (22nd) 309.2 (9th) Yards/Play 5.5 (23rd) 5.2 (16th) Pass Yards/Game 262.3 (29th) 216.1 (14th) Opp. Passer Rating 101.6 (T-29th) 75.7 (2nd) Rush Yards/Game 78.8 (3rd) 93.1 (4th) Takeaways 9 (23rd) 19 (T-3rd) Sacks 10 (Last) 20 (T-22nd)

The offensive side of the ball was plagued by inconsistency. Justin Fields remained an electric rusher who could take over games with his athleticism, but his passing output fluctuated from week to week.

When he was on like he was against Washington, the offense was lethal, but for every impressive outing, there was a disastrous one to go with it. Fields wasn’t necessarily a net positive or negative. However, his game proved to be difficult to build around and gameplan for.

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Stat Total Ranking Passing Yards 2,562 22nd Passing Touchdowns 16 20th Completion Percentage 61.4 37th QBR 46.1 24th

All in all, the Bears were a mediocre team, which was a considerable step up from the 3-14 group that took the field in 2022. The offseason additions of D.J. Moore and T.J. Edwards and the midseason acquisition of Sweat led to a substantially better product on Sundays.

Areas for Improvement

The Bears still need to shore up some position groups

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears' roster is vastly improved from when Ryan Poles took over in 2022, it’s far from a finished product. Chicago has had a glaring hole at center for years, and it’s too early to determine if that’s been rectified. To Chicago’s credit, it traded for Ryan Bates and signed Coleman Shelton, both of whom could start at center.

The bar has been set low enough that neither needs to be spectacular. A major impediment to the Bears' offense a season ago wasn’t just the pass blocking from center, but also the snapping. Fields was constantly having to adjust to corral errant snaps, which threw off his rhythm.

The defensive line remains a concern as well. Sweat did wonders for the unit a season ago, but one player can only do so much. The rest of the Bears' defensive line consists of younger, developmental players and rotational veterans. Chicago generated an absurd number of turnovers during the latter half of last season, which fueled the defensive turnaround. Without a consistent line that can win without blitzing, those numbers are bound to regress toward the mean.

The Bears only have four draft picks this year, limiting the number of holes that can be filled. When accounting for the quarterback, who will almost certainly be taken first, Chicago is left with three, which may not be enough to fill these voids, meaning they may have to take a gander at the trade market to shore up the defensive line.

Realistic Expectations

The Bears are primed to take a big step forward

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Trading Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers only confirmed what most fans long suspected: Chicago will be drafting a quarterback first overall. Caleb Williams is a sensational prospect who is brimming with potential and should fit right in with the Bears' offense as currently constructed. Still, he is a rookie, which makes him nearly impossible to project.

The Bears are either the same or better than they were last year at most position groups, leaving most of the pressure on their quarterback. If Williams takes his lumps in his first season, it will be difficult for the Bears to be players in the Wild Card hunt. If he can provide the Bears with a more stable passing attack than Fields, this quickly becomes a playoff-caliber team.

Right now, the Bears don’t have enough high-end talent to threaten the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Even divisional foes, such as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, will be difficult to topple.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 1995, the Chicago Bears have had just two QBs start 10+ games in a season and post a passer rating of 90+. Jay Cutler did it in 2015, and Mitchell Trubisky did it in 2018.

But the Bears have a conceivable path to the playoffs. A season ago, the team was 7-10 and had three colossal meltdowns that resulted in highly improbable losses. With player development and improved coaching, this could easily be a 9-8 or better ball club. Throw in the offseason additions of Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift, and the fourth-place schedule the Bears will play, and the vision becomes even clearer.

Beyond that, it’s up to Williams. If he can have a C.J. Stroud-esque season, there’s nothing stopping the Bears from being the 2024 version of the Houston Texans. However, that is contingent on an unlikely premise. Stroud is coming off a historically great rookie season, and even if Williams becomes an elite quarterback, there is no guarantee he’ll hit the ground running like Stroud did. If Williams performs closer to the baseline for rookies and has his ups and downs, so will the team.

Much of how the team responds to this will depend on offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus’s approach to handling Williams. With a steady run game and competent defense, the Bears won’t have to live and die by Williams, making his bad games less costly.

Overall, the Bears are a young team and an unproven team, but also an intriguing one. Given the open landscape of the NFC, a playoff appearance and even a win on Wild Card weekend aren’t out of the question. That said, the Bears need to pick up from where they left off a season ago, and Williams needs to look more like Stroud than Bryce Young in his freshman NFL campaign.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise