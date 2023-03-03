Sangaré scored with an effort that registered 170km/h - the sixth hardest shot in history.

PSV's Ibrahim Sangaré struck the ball at a crazy 170km/h while scoring for his side against Den Haag on Thursday night.

PSV ran out 3-1 winners in the KNVB Cup quarter-final thanks to goals from Johan Bakayoko, Guus Til and Sangaré.

And the third goal was a quite incredible strike from Sangaré.

The 25-year-old Ivorian midfielder ran onto the ball and smashed an absolutely unstoppable effort past the goalkeeper.

PSV manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, summed it up with his reaction...

VIDEO: Ibrahim Sangare's 170mk/h strike for PSV

But how hard was the ball hit?

That was a question asked to PSV's official Twitter account by a fan who wrote: "Can we also find out how hard the ball was?" in reply to images of Sangaré celebrating.

PSV's reply with 170km/h. Wow.

Is that the hardest shot ever taken?

Well, no.

According to our research, Sangaré's shot is actually the sixth fastest of all time.

And we believe there are five shots in the history of football that were harder.

Let's take a look at the top five hardest shots ever.

What is the hardest shot in football history?

5. David Hirst - 183 km/h

Imagine hitting a shot at 183km/h and it not going in...

That was the case for Sheffield Wednesday's David Hirst who struck David Seaman's crossbar with an incredible effort.

4. Ronald Koeman - 188 km/h

Koeman will go down as one of the greatest free kick takers ever.

In the European Cup final in 1992, he smashed a 188km/h effort past the Sampdoria goalkeeper to give Barcelona an extra time win at Wembley.

What a hit.

3. Steven Reid - 189 km/h

Wigan vs Blackburn probably isn't a game you expected to see in this list. But Reid's 189km/h strike was absolutely outrageous.

The cameraman could barely keep up with the ball.

2. Arjen Robben - 190km/h

Robben was known for his finesse as he cut onto his left foot and curled one into the top corner.

But his volley for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund was all about sheer power.

1. Ronny Heberson - 210km/h

Who?

Heberson is responsible for the hardest shot in football history when he scored an unstoppable free-kick for Sporting Lisbon.

Not bad for a defender!