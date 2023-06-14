For nine years now, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been producing his famous ‘Siuuuu’ celebration, but what exactly does it mean?

And while you may think there’s some sentiment or deep explanation behind it, there’s not.

Ronaldo first screamed ‘Siu’ after winning the 2014 Ballon d’Or but it has since become a ‘global phenomenon’ as sports stars across the board have embraced it as their own.

From Real Madrid to Juventus to Manchester United to Al-Nassr, one thing has remained a constant: his trademark celebration.

Ronaldo, in his latest interview, has finally revealed its origin.

You can find out below…

The reasoning behind Ronaldo’s iconic celebration

Speaking to LiveScore, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed all about his celebration.

“It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it – it’s great. It means yet – very simple but meaning it strongly!”

Previously, the 198-cap Portugal international admitted his celebration came from a spur of the moment.

He also added that it was invented in the United States during a pre-season friendly against Premier League outfit Chelsea.

“I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was at Real Madrid. I was in the USA, and we played against Chelsea, and I don’t where this is coming from, the celebration,” he said.

“I just scored the goal, and it came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often, and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it, they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiuuuu’.

“I’m like ‘Wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that.”

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Portugal and France at Puskas Arena on June 23, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tibor Illyes - Pool/Getty Images)

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Saudi Pro League domestic season has come to a conclusion, meaning Ronaldo’s focus in now on helping out Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

His Middle East-based side Al-Nassr finished five points adrift of the league winners Al-Ittihad, who took home the title.

Ronaldo will now have Karim Benzema to compete against as the Frenchman recently was unveiled – in quite spectacular fashion - as the 2022/23 champion’s newest signing.

In the meantime, the former Real Madrid cult hero will return to action for his nation against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17.

Portugal then face Iceland three days later, and Ronaldo will hope to have an impact on both fixtures.