Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lifted another trophy on Wednesday, claiming the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a dramatic win over the Columbus Crew SC at Lower.com Field to clinch the title.
The win solidified Miami's place as the first overall seed in MLS standings for the season, lifting them clear of contenders like LA Galaxy and the Crew.
The title is Miami's second trophy in their history, and the 46th title in Messi's storied career. But what exactly is the Supporters Shield?
What is the MLS Supporters' Shield?
Awarded to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season
The MLS Supporters' Shield is awarded to the club that finishes with the most points in the regular season.
The title recognizes the best team over the 34-game regular season, similarly to European leagues, who award their league championships based solely off the standings by season's end.
The MLS champion, however, must also win the postseason playoffs to clinch the MLS Cup.
The club that claims the Supporters' Shield receives automatic qualification for the following year's CONCACAF Champions Cup — North and Central America's continental tournament (similar to UEFA Champions League).
MLS Supporters' Shield Winners
16 different clubs have won the Supporters' Shield
Major League Soccer began awarding the Supporters' Shield in 1999 (winners before 1999 were recognized retroactively), with the Tampa Bay Mutiny finishing first overall in 1996, MLS' first season. Since then, 16 different clubs have won the title.
DC United and LA Galaxy have four titles each, tied for the most all-time.
|
MLS Supporters' Shield Winners
|
Season
|
Club
|
Record
|
Points
|
Playoff Result
|
1996
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
20-12
|
58
|
Lost Conference Final
|
1997
|
DC United
|
21-11
|
55
|
Won MLS Cup
|
1998
|
LA Galaxy
|
24-8
|
68
|
Lost Conference Final
|
1999
|
DC United
|
23-9
|
57
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2000
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
16-7-9
|
57
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2001
|
Miami Fusion
|
16-5-5
|
53
|
Lost Semifinals
|
2002
|
LA Galaxy
|
16-9-3
|
51
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2003
|
Chicago Fire
|
15-7-8
|
53
|
Lost MLS Cup
|
2004
|
Columbus Crew
|
12-5-13
|
49
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2005
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
18-4-10
|
64
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2006
|
DC United
|
15-7-10
|
55
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2007
|
DC United
|
16-7-7
|
55
|
Lost Conference Semifinals
|
2008
|
Columbus Crew
|
17-7-6
|
57
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2009
|
Columbus Crew
|
13-7-10
|
49
|
Lost Conference Semifinals
|
2010
|
LA Galaxy
|
18-7-5
|
59
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2011
|
LA Galaxy
|
19-5-10
|
67
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2012
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
19-6-9
|
66
|
Lost Conference Semifinals
|
2013
|
New York Red Bulls
|
17-9-8
|
59
|
Lost Conference Semifinals
|
2014
|
Seattle Sounders
|
20-10-4
|
64
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2015
|
New York Red Bulls
|
18-10-6
|
60
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2016
|
FC Dallas
|
17-8-9
|
60
|
Lost Conference Semifinals
|
2017
|
Toronto FC
|
20-5-9
|
69
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2018
|
New York Red Bulls
|
22-7-5
|
71
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2019
|
LAFC
|
21-4-9
|
72
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2020
|
Philadelphia Union
|
14-4-5
|
47
|
Lost First Round
|
2021
|
New England Revolution
|
22-5-7
|
73
|
Lost Conference Semifinals
|
2022
|
LAFC
|
21-9-4
|
67
|
Won MLS Cup
|
2023
|
FC Cincinnati
|
20-5-9
|
69
|
Lost Conference Final
|
2024
|
Inter Miami
|
20-4-8
|
68
|
TBD
Most Goals in an MLS Season: Who Holds The All-Time Record
Although the performances achieved by Josef Martinez in 2018 and 2019 are historic, they are not MLS records.