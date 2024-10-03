Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lifted another trophy on Wednesday, claiming the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a dramatic win over the Columbus Crew SC at Lower.com Field to clinch the title.

The win solidified Miami's place as the first overall seed in MLS standings for the season, lifting them clear of contenders like LA Galaxy and the Crew.

The title is Miami's second trophy in their history, and the 46th title in Messi's storied career. But what exactly is the Supporters Shield?

What is the MLS Supporters' Shield?

Awarded to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season

The MLS Supporters' Shield is awarded to the club that finishes with the most points in the regular season.

The title recognizes the best team over the 34-game regular season, similarly to European leagues, who award their league championships based solely off the standings by season's end.

The MLS champion, however, must also win the postseason playoffs to clinch the MLS Cup.

The club that claims the Supporters' Shield receives automatic qualification for the following year's CONCACAF Champions Cup — North and Central America's continental tournament (similar to UEFA Champions League).

MLS Supporters' Shield Winners

16 different clubs have won the Supporters' Shield

Major League Soccer began awarding the Supporters' Shield in 1999 (winners before 1999 were recognized retroactively), with the Tampa Bay Mutiny finishing first overall in 1996, MLS' first season. Since then, 16 different clubs have won the title.

DC United and LA Galaxy have four titles each, tied for the most all-time.

MLS Supporters' Shield Winners Season Club Record Points Playoff Result 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny 20-12 58 Lost Conference Final 1997 DC United 21-11 55 Won MLS Cup 1998 LA Galaxy 24-8 68 Lost Conference Final 1999 DC United 23-9 57 Won MLS Cup 2000 Kansas City Wizards 16-7-9 57 Won MLS Cup 2001 Miami Fusion 16-5-5 53 Lost Semifinals 2002 LA Galaxy 16-9-3 51 Won MLS Cup 2003 Chicago Fire 15-7-8 53 Lost MLS Cup 2004 Columbus Crew 12-5-13 49 Lost Conference Final 2005 San Jose Earthquakes 18-4-10 64 Lost Conference Final 2006 DC United 15-7-10 55 Lost Conference Final 2007 DC United 16-7-7 55 Lost Conference Semifinals 2008 Columbus Crew 17-7-6 57 Won MLS Cup 2009 Columbus Crew 13-7-10 49 Lost Conference Semifinals 2010 LA Galaxy 18-7-5 59 Lost Conference Final 2011 LA Galaxy 19-5-10 67 Won MLS Cup 2012 San Jose Earthquakes 19-6-9 66 Lost Conference Semifinals 2013 New York Red Bulls 17-9-8 59 Lost Conference Semifinals 2014 Seattle Sounders 20-10-4 64 Lost Conference Final 2015 New York Red Bulls 18-10-6 60 Lost Conference Final 2016 FC Dallas 17-8-9 60 Lost Conference Semifinals 2017 Toronto FC 20-5-9 69 Won MLS Cup 2018 New York Red Bulls 22-7-5 71 Lost Conference Final 2019 LAFC 21-4-9 72 Lost Conference Final 2020 Philadelphia Union 14-4-5 47 Lost First Round 2021 New England Revolution 22-5-7 73 Lost Conference Semifinals 2022 LAFC 21-9-4 67 Won MLS Cup 2023 FC Cincinnati 20-5-9 69 Lost Conference Final 2024 Inter Miami 20-4-8 68 TBD