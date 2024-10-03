Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lifted another trophy on Wednesday, claiming the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a dramatic win over the Columbus Crew SC at Lower.com Field to clinch the title.

The win solidified Miami's place as the first overall seed in MLS standings for the season, lifting them clear of contenders like LA Galaxy and the Crew.

The title is Miami's second trophy in their history, and the 46th title in Messi's storied career. But what exactly is the Supporters Shield?

What is the MLS Supporters' Shield?

Awarded to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season

The MLS Supporters' Shield is awarded to the club that finishes with the most points in the regular season.

The title recognizes the best team over the 34-game regular season, similarly to European leagues, who award their league championships based solely off the standings by season's end.

The MLS champion, however, must also win the postseason playoffs to clinch the MLS Cup.

The club that claims the Supporters' Shield receives automatic qualification for the following year's CONCACAF Champions Cup — North and Central America's continental tournament (similar to UEFA Champions League).

MLS Supporters' Shield Winners

16 different clubs have won the Supporters' Shield

Major League Soccer began awarding the Supporters' Shield in 1999 (winners before 1999 were recognized retroactively), with the Tampa Bay Mutiny finishing first overall in 1996, MLS' first season. Since then, 16 different clubs have won the title.

DC United and LA Galaxy have four titles each, tied for the most all-time.

MLS Supporters' Shield Winners

Season

Club

Record

Points

Playoff Result

1996

Tampa Bay Mutiny

20-12

58

Lost Conference Final

1997

DC United

21-11

55

Won MLS Cup

1998

LA Galaxy

24-8

68

Lost Conference Final

1999

DC United

23-9

57

Won MLS Cup

2000

Kansas City Wizards

16-7-9

57

Won MLS Cup

2001

Miami Fusion

16-5-5

53

Lost Semifinals

2002

LA Galaxy

16-9-3

51

Won MLS Cup

2003

Chicago Fire

15-7-8

53

Lost MLS Cup

2004

Columbus Crew

12-5-13

49

Lost Conference Final

2005

San Jose Earthquakes

18-4-10

64

Lost Conference Final

2006

DC United

15-7-10

55

Lost Conference Final

2007

DC United

16-7-7

55

Lost Conference Semifinals

2008

Columbus Crew

17-7-6

57

Won MLS Cup

2009

Columbus Crew

13-7-10

49

Lost Conference Semifinals

2010

LA Galaxy

18-7-5

59

Lost Conference Final

2011

LA Galaxy

19-5-10

67

Won MLS Cup

2012

San Jose Earthquakes

19-6-9

66

Lost Conference Semifinals

2013

New York Red Bulls

17-9-8

59

Lost Conference Semifinals

2014

Seattle Sounders

20-10-4

64

Lost Conference Final

2015

New York Red Bulls

18-10-6

60

Lost Conference Final

2016

FC Dallas

17-8-9

60

Lost Conference Semifinals

2017

Toronto FC

20-5-9

69

Won MLS Cup

2018

New York Red Bulls

22-7-5

71

Lost Conference Final

2019

LAFC

21-4-9

72

Lost Conference Final

2020

Philadelphia Union

14-4-5

47

Lost First Round

2021

New England Revolution

22-5-7

73

Lost Conference Semifinals

2022

LAFC

21-9-4

67

Won MLS Cup

2023

FC Cincinnati

20-5-9

69

Lost Conference Final

2024

Inter Miami

20-4-8

68

TBD
