Key Takeaways David Coote's investigation after a controversial video was released has put the PGMOL into the spotlight.

PGMOL were formed in 2001 when referees in the English game moved to a professional status.

The group are in charge of a multitude of the game's aspects, including the use and training of VAR.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited, or PGMOL as it is better known, has been thrust into the world spotlight in recent days after David Coote, a referee who has worked in the Premier League since 2018, was handed a suspension by the organisation when a video of him making derogatory remarks towards top flight side Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp was released.

The video’s rapid circulation around the internet has also led the Football Association to begin conducting their own investigation into Coote and his actions. One of Coote’s comments referred to Klopp’s nationality, which in itself could be considered an aggravated breach of refereeing rules that are in place.

With Coote’s career now at the mercy of a full investigation into the drama, the PGMOL have faced several questions from the public in the aftermath of the video’s release, with many worrying that Coote’s comments will have done significant damage to the belief and expectation that referees manage each game they are in charge of with complete impartiality.

As all of this is being considered, it raises one further question to be added to the list; just who, or what, is the PGMOL?

What is the PGMOL?

Once known as the Professional Games Match Officials Board, the PGMOL came to fruition in 2001 after referees within the English game turned professional. The newly-created body meant that games in the Premier League, English Football League and any competitions within the Football Association, such as the FA Cup, would have officials provided to them.

Each match played in the Premier League is assessed and evaluated by former senior referees, who look into the performance of that game’s official, while players and managers are also consulted to assess both the consistency and accuracy of refereeing performances in the English game.

Though the PGMOL was designed with the obvious intention of improving the standards of refereeing within the English game, the group have not been without their controversies. The creation and implementation of the Video Assistant Referee, or VAR, is not something that has been as smooth as perhaps the PGMOL would have wanted, with Howard Webb openly acknowledging how rocky it had been upon his appointment as Chief Refereeing Officer.

At the time of writing, there have been 15 separate Premier League incidents in just four years that have seen the PGMOL either apologise or acknowledge that an error had been made. Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool are the teams that have suffered the most thus far, with three apologies having been issued to both of them. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are both a close second, the clubs having received two apologies each for wrong decisions that went against them.

Who is involved in the PGMOL?

At the time of writing, the current staff list of the PGMOL is as follows:

Howard Webb - Chief Refereeing Officer - Responsible for the training and development of referees within the PGMOL.

Danielle Every - Chief Operating Officer - Manages the day-to-day and administrative, business side of the PGMOL.

Adam Gale-Watts - Technical Director - Similar to club technical director’s, Gale-Watts is responsible for overseeing long-term interests of the PGMOL.

Mike Jones - National Group Director - Oversees the National Group, a band of referees that conduct games in their spare time. Often, they are utilised in the Championship and FA Cup.

Bibi Steinhaus-Webb - Select Group Women’s Professional Game Director - Steinhaus-Webb maintains a similar role to Mike Jones, just for the women’s game rather than the men’s.

Dr. Wayne Allison - Coaching Director - Alisson bears responsibility for overseeing any coaching programs for referees within the PGMOL.

Steve McNally - Performance Support Director - As is the case with other Performance Support roles, McNally leads the sports science and medicine teams within the PGMOL.

Kevin Friend - Select Group 2 Manager - Oversees all within the PGMOL’s Select Group 2 bracket of referees.

The Select Group is a panel of referees that are appointed by the PGMOL, who meet twice a month for both training and analysis of recent games that have been played. At the time of writing, there are 21 referees in Select Group 1 and 20 in Select Group 2, with there being 30 and 33 assistant referees in those groups respectively.

The women’s game also has a Select Group of referees, with 17 in the Women’s Super League and 30 assistants, while the Women’s Championship has 24 referees with 34 assistants, though some of these personnel hold dual roles across the leagues.

In the men’s game, the Select Group 1 has seen some well-known names throughout its history, such as Mark Clattenburg, Mike Dean, Dermot Gallagher and Howard Webb over the years. Of those names, Dean has refereed a Champions League and World Cup final, while Clattenburg governed the 2012 Olympic final and a Champions League and Euros final in 2016, just a glance at many massive games that have been refereed by members of the Select Group.

What decisions do the PGMOL make?

An integral part of the modern English game, the PGMOL are in charge of a plethora of key refereeing aspects. First and foremost, they are responsible for both selecting and appointing officials for each match within the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association.

Standards, competence and consistency, three aspects that would be considered essential for any referee to possess, are both set and enforced by the PGMOL, a process that involves organising consistent sessions of training and feedback as well as constant assessments throughout each campaign.

With the introduction of VAR came an additional responsibility for the PGMOL, as it was them who were placed in charge of overseeing and managing the technology. Training within the PGMOL now includes training referees in the usage of VAR, setting guidelines and making sure that said guidelines are used in each game as consistently and fairly as possible.

The PGMOL also bears the responsibility of and investments into the training and development of referees across the game as a whole. Talents being identified, trained and supported are all part of the PGMOL’s duty, as is offering mentorship to younger referees who are hoping to progress far in their careers.

Integrity is a crucial aspect of the PGMOL’s ideology, something that they are consistently striving for within all of their referees. Alongside this, the body also actively looks to prevent any form of corruption, match-fixing included, to ensure that integrity and fairness remain apparent in each referee and each game.