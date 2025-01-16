LOS ANGELES — Khabib Nurmagomedov left a lasting impression on Islam Makhachev around 18 years ago when they were competing sambo together in Dagestan, Russia.

Makhachev returns to the Octagon on Saturday, the 18th of January at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as he puts his UFC lightweight championship on the line in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan. Makhachev beat Tsarukyan by three-round decision in 2019. The 28-year-old challenger's form ever since has warranted a shot at Makhachev's belt, and a second bout between them.

The 33-year-old champion has Nurmagomedov in his corner, and it's an alliance that has served Makhachev well, telling GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Wednesday that by following Khabib, he always understood that he could be a champion, too, providing he mirrored a specific skillset of the UFC legend.

Islam Makhachev & Khabib Nurmagomedov's professional MMA records (as of 15/01/25) Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov Fights 27 29 Wins 26 (5 KOs & 12 Subs) 29 (8 KOs & 11 Subs) Losses 1 0 No contests 0 0

The Biggest Thing Islam Makhachev Learned From Khabib Nurmagomedov

It's a skill Nurmagomedov shares with unbeaten retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather