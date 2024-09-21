Key Takeaways Joshua stopped every opponent he faced in the first 20 fights of his career.

One of his foes suffered facial nerve damage after taking a punch from the Brit.

Others described his power as "sickening" and "shocking".

Anthony Joshua aims to join an elite list of boxing legends when he takes on Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship. With a win, 'AJ' will emulate the likes of Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis by winning a world title in boxing's glamour division for a third time.

The Watford-born man exploded on to the heavyweight scene in 2013, having won an Olympic gold medal at the London Games one year prior. Joshua opened up his professional career with 20 consecutive knockout wins. By the time that streak ended against Joseph Parker in 2018, the Matchroom star was already a unified world champion.

Joshua has altered his style in recent times to reflect a less reckless approach. However, the 34-year-old can still bang with the very best in the division, as former UFC champion Francis Ngannou found out earlier this year when the Brit demolished him inside two rounds in Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, a number of Joshua's opponents have shared their experiences of what it feels like to be punched by Joshua in the heat of battle. Below, per The Express, is a look at some of those accounts, beginning with the thoughts of the Londoner's most recent foe, Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou was Knocked Out Cold By Joshua

The Nigerian star didn't know what had hit him

'The Predator' had previously held his own over 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, but was taken out in brutal fashion by Joshua. He recalled:

"That was a clean one, he said of Joshua's devastating right hand to close the show. "In fact, I didn't feel the punch. That's what the knockout is about. I don't feel any pain. That's how I know I was knocked out. It was quite special because it stopped me. It did what Tyson Fury couldn't do. It wasn't my day, and he's just way better than me today. It sucks, but it's the game, we all know that. It's the game."

Matt Legg Suffered Nerve Damage in his Face After Being Hit by Joshua

The journeyman never fought again after the May 2014 bout

Matt Legg shared the ring with Joshua in the star's sixth professional fight. He would never step foot in the ring again after suffering a comprehensive defeat that left him suffering for months.

"I got a broken eye socket. When I tried to get up I couldn't even see. "I had three months of nerve damage in the side of my face. For two months I had no feeling, it was numb. He hits you through your gloves, even when you've got your hands up protecting your head. The power of his punches goes through your gloves, there's nowhere to hide."

Joshua Blasted Charles Martin Out Inside Two Rounds to Win His First World Title

'AJ' made light work of the American at the 02 Arena

Charles Martin wasn't exactly a celebrated world champion when he arrived in London to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joshua in April 2016, but even 'AJ' himself might have been surprised at the ease with which he took out his foe to raise world honours for the first time. Speaking of his experience in the ring on the night, Martin remembered:

"I got hit with a right hand I didn't see and that cost me the fight. He [Joshua] is a great fighter, but it was just that his right hand was fast. I didn't see the shot. He had good speed."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua won his first world title in just his 16th career fight.

Dorian Darch Faced Both Joshua and Dubois in his Career

The Welshman was knocked out by both men, but knows who hits harder

Having shared the ring with both men in Saturday's world heavyweight title fight, Dorian Darch is in the unique position of being able to compare the duo from first-hand experience. Both men stopped him, but the 40-year-old gives 'AJ' a clear edge in terms of punching ability.

"Dubois did hit hard, don't get me wrong, but he didn't have concussive power, in my opinion. AJ is more one-shot, lights out power; Dubois had me down three times, but none of the punches would have made me stay down."

Jason Gavern was Impressed by Joshua's Technical Punching Ability

Gavern went down twice before being stopped on the ropes by 'AJ'

American veteran Gavern was completely overwhelmed by the British heavyweight when they met in Newcastle in April 2015. Joshua won via third-round stoppage.

"He's very technical. He hit me with like a triple hook. I remember specifically saying, 'Where the hell did that come from?' He knocked me down. I wasn't hurt, he didn't knock me out, but the last shot really shook me.

"I remember being on the ropes and he came behind me and tapped me on the shoulder. I looked up at him and smiled but in my mind, I was all over the place. My son said 'Dad you were fine.' and I was like 'Son, you have no idea.' I think Joshua's journey has been amazing and I'll always be a part of his history."

Paul Butlin was 'Sickened' By Joshua's Power

Veteran was the opponent in Joshua's second career fight

Even as an inexperienced rookie in his second pro fight, Joshua was absolutely ruthless. He left Butlin in need of hospital treatment after taking him out inside two rounds.

"I've been in with the biggest lads in Europe. But Joshua's power is horrible - if he hits you, you're gone, simple as that. It's sickening. The first jab he hit me with, I went back to the corner shaking my head. He caught me with an overhand right that gave me nine stitches."

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 21/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

The moral of the story is that if Joshua lands cleanly, his opponents is likely to hit the canvas not too long after. Dubois has been floored on several occasions throughout his career and 'AJ' could well add to that tally on Saturday night.