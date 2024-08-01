Highlights Olympic athletes receive a special poster along with their medals in a mysterious box this year.

French illustrator Uga Gattoni spent 2,000 hours creating a detailed, athlete edition poster.

The poster includes iconic Paris landmarks and sports venues, representing the spirit of the 2024 Olympics.

An Olympian has FINALLY revealed to us all the contents of the box they get at the same time as their medals. Mexican archer Ana Paula Vazquez posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday after her bronze medal win in the women's team event.

The two main prizes for competitors who reach the podium are, of course, a flashy medal and lifetime status as an Olympian. However, in addition to the expensive bronze, silver, or gold medal, the athletes this year are also receiving a mysterious box.

Those watching the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris will have already noticed the long, thin boxes that the competitors are holding when they bite into their medals for a picture. And while they applaud the athletes, a lot of people are curious as to what exactly is in the boxes. It is not a little documentation to validate their medal, but rather an official souvenir.

What's in the Paris Olympics Boxes

Ana’s video, although not in English, gives a pretty good look at the contents of the box; A very special poster. Ana mentioned in the video that there were posters sold in the Olympic Games souvenir shops, but the one she received was a special athlete edition poster.

“Oh my!”, she said, adding that she would have to frame the poster in her house. The poster is designed by French illustrator Uga Gattoni.

What's on the Poster Olympians Receive With Medals

The cartoon depiction of Paris includes the iconic Eiffel Tower, the Seine River, and a number of locations and venues housing the major sports. Gattoni reportedly dedicated a remarkable 2,000 hours over the course of four months to meticulously sketching the layout of this year's host city. In addition, he used the phrase "XXXIII Olympiade" based on the fact that the 2024 summer Olympics is the 33rd edition.

Joachim Roncin, the director of design for the current Olympics, stated that his goal was to use this entertaining graphic to "tell the story of Paris 2024" and provide an "overview of the entire project."

Commenters wrote: "About time somebody showed it," thanking Vazquez for doing the box reveal. “Thank you for opening it! I can’t believe it’s taken this long to see it lol,” another echoed. While some thought it was "such a cool poster," others were relieved to learn it wasn't "a baguette."

Some fans wrote that it would be pretty cool to have the other athletes in the Olympic village sign it ‘kinda like a yearbook.’

Athletes receive a "medal-winning mascot" after leaving the podium, in addition to this unique poster that goes with their medal. They were produced this year by the French manufacturer Doudou & Compagnie, which is based in La Guerche-de-Bretagne. The International Olympic Committee has explained: "Gold, silver, or bronze medals are represented by the medal emblem sewn onto the mascot's belly, by the colour of the trainers and by the text 'Bravo' in French on the back of the Phryge."