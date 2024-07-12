Highlights Jadon Sancho could make a surprising return to Old Trafford after positive talks with Erik ten Hag.

Antony and Amad Diallo's futures at the club could be thrown into doubt with the re-emergence of the former Borussia Dortmund man.

United may focus on other areas rather than signing more attackers, potentially keeping Sancho for cost-saving reasons.

Jadon Sancho's future may yet lie at Old Trafford after the English winger reportedly held 'positive' talks with Erik ten Hag after returning to Manchester United's pre-season training. The former Dortmund star seemed certain to be on his way out after blasting his manager on social media and being forced to train on his own after being dropped for last season's Premier League fixture away at Arsenal.

Despite an impressive performance during a loan stint at his former club, the chances of Sancho's re-emergence seemed slim after Ten Hag signed a contract extension at the Theatre of Dreams until 2026. However, the latest update on the matter suggests that the forward could yet settle his differences and make an unexpected return to the fold. Should this be the case, it could give some serious answers to what the future holds for a couple of other United players and the club's remaining transfer business.

Writing On the Wall For Antony

The Brazilian has had a disastrous two-year stint

Much of Sancho's initial gripe last year boiled down to the fact that he felt underperforming players were given multiple opportunities in the first team despite not producing the goods on the pitch. Without naming any names, it couldn't be clearer that he was referring to Antony.

The Brazilian has been poor since stepping through the door as Ten Hag's marquee signing during his debut year in charge. Having forked out £86m for the right-winger, fans sitting in the Stretford End would've been hoping for a maverick on the levels of some of the great wide-men of yesteryear. Instead, Antony resembled players like Angel Di Maria. A complete disappointment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Three of Antony's five Premier League goals came in his opening three games.

As his rotten spell continued, Ten Hag's faith withered. The 24-year-old is on his very last life in the North West. That is if he hasn't already lost it.

Amad Diallo To Miss Out Again

The Ivorian finally got a run in the team at the end of last season

While many United fans may welcome a Sancho return if it means seeing the back of Antony, they may not be so pleased to see how it could impact Amad Diallo. The former Sunderland loanee has been on the brink of bursting into life on a couple of occasions, but a combination of injuries and lack of opportunity have held him back since joining for £37m.

The Ivorian finally had his moment in the sun as he scored a 120th-minute winner over Liverpool in the FA Cup last season. The Red Devils wouldn't have won that competition if it weren't for Diallo's heroics. It eventually led to him getting an extended run in the first team, where he impressed, scoring his first Premier League goal in a 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The 22-year-old may have hoped to kick on from there with a strong pre-season. However, Sancho returning to the squad means he now has one more obstacle to overcome. An obstacle he thought he had already seen off. If there was any loyalty in football, Sancho would fall behind his developing teammate. The beautiful game is also a fickle one though, and the former Dortmund man's return could spell the end of Amad's time at United.

Jadon Sancho vs Antony vs Amad Diallo 2023/24 Stats Statistic Jadon Sancho Antony Amad Diallo Games 24 38 12 Goals 3 3 2 Assists 3 2 1

No More Attacking Signings

Joshua Zirkzee may be the only forward United recruit

Perhaps the reconciliation of player and manager speaks to a bigger issue that the former Newton Heath faces this summer. After a disappointing league campaign, it is clear that under INEOS, a major rebuild is required both on and off the pitch. But are they financially capable of doing all they need to do?

So far, one forward has been brought in. Joshua Zirkzee is the first arrival of the Jim Ratcliffe era and is set to provide an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund. However, that could end up being the only addition to United's final third. Other areas, such as centre-back and midfield appear to be a bigger priority, and there have been several different figures flying about when it pertains to the size of Ten Hag's war chest this summer.

Regardless of what the actual budget is, it is not unlimited. There may be new people leading the football operations at Old Trafford, but old habits die hard. In trying to persist with Sancho, despite it not working in the past, viewing his staying as a cost-saving method may be one reason to keep him. Yes, he's on extortionate wages. So, it is hardly going to save that much money. But, if they can't find a suitable buyer for a suitable price, then going back to the well with a player who has shown at times he can be elite allows for funds to be used in more pressing areas.