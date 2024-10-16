Jake Paul has revealed exactly what he intends to weigh in at for his controversial fight with Mike Tyson next month. He'll be giving up a significant number of pounds to the veteran when they step on the scales in just over a month.

'The Problem Child' had no issue with sharing his planned weight during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He also explained the weight he expects Tyson to come in at ahead of the contest on 15th of November.

As a full professional heavyweight bout, which has been approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, both Paul and Tyson must weigh at least 200 pounds. That doesn't look like being an issue for either man.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 16/10/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

Tyson may not have been as active as Paul in recent times (his last professional fight being in 2005), but the New York-born slugger is renowned as one of the most fearsome punchers in boxing history. Even at 59 years old, Tyson likely still has the ability to knock Paul out cold if he can catch him cleanly.

It is something of a surprise, then, that Paul seems so comfortable with the idea of being outweighed by Tyson. During the interview, he indicated that he believes that Tyson will be at least 15 pounds heavier than him on the official weights.

Jake Paul Predicts Mike Tyson's Weight for Controversial Fight

The bout is now less than one month away

Paul has had plenty of time to prepare for the biggest contest of his life. A planned July bout was scrapped when Tyson was forced to withdraw due to issues with stomach ulcers.

Opting to stay busy, Jake took a fight with former UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry. Entering possibly his most complete career performance, Paul roared to a stoppage victory.

Since his victory in that cruiserweight fight (200lb), Paul has steadily bulked up to 216lbs in anticipation of the move to heavyweight to face Tyson. He stated to the Hollywood Reporter that he intends to put on another four lbs and weigh in at 220lbs for the bout. Paul also had an estimate of Tyson's weight.

"Tyson will probably be 235 lbs."

Paul's weight has been a continual point of controversy throughout the build-up to the fight, with Tyson poking fun at his opponent for being flabby after bulking up. The social media star is going to be tipping the scales at the heaviest he has ever weighed for a fight, but still intends to make use of his agility to get the better of Tyson.

Asked about his strategy for the bout, Paul explained: "To just box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me and then attack him when he’s out of position. That should frustrate him."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There will be a 31-year age gap between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson come fight night.

After a build-up that has lasted for the majority of 2024, the most controversial boxing match in recent memory is less than one month away. It would be a technical classic, but the Netflix-streamed contest is still sure to be one of the most viewed boxing matches ever.