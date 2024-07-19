Highlights Mike Perry, a BKFC icon, has worn a decapitated Jake Paul necklace ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

You can see a close-up of the jewelry right here.

Perry fights the internet sensation Paul in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

Mike Perry is set to wear a decapitated Jake Paul necklace ahead of their fight July 20 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

After a triumphant UFC career that saw Perry boast a 14-9 record, he transitioned into bare knuckle boxing and is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Within his time at BKFC, he has faced some huge names that includes Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rochold and Michael Page.

However, the gloves will be put back on when ‘Platinum’ faces the ‘Problem Child’ in their upcoming boxing match. And, prior to their fight, Perry was seen wearing a custom chain with a beaten up, decapitated Jake Paul covered in diamonds, which he set to wear in his walk-out.

What is Mike Perry Wearing Around His Neck?

The bare knuckle fighting icon appears to have a decapitated Jake Paul as a necklace

When speaking about the fight, Perry passionately talked about the efforts he went through to get to this fight.

"Look at that s**t, [Diamond Paul necklace] I worked so hard for this, this is not just another day in the office for me I thrive off of this I thrive off of pressure I live for this," he told reporters.

"I been getting paid millions of bucks fighting people, I been doing this a long time so this money fight aint nothing new to me, I’m hungrier than ever."

‘Platinum’ then ended by intensely stating his goals, whilst enthusiastically shouting down the microphone highlighting his eagerness and devotion to succeed.

"I need 20 million, I ain't got enough yet, I gotta check that off my box list and get my mansion and get my yacht and get my family on the boat every day and you ain't taking that from me bro - I’m so hungry!"

Jake Paul is Mike Perry's First Opponent in Boxing Since 2015

Perry's become a cult hero of sorts in bare knuckle

Paul will be Perry’s first traditional boxing opponent since he faced rising star, Kenneth McNeil in March 2015. The fight did not go as planned, with Perry getting knocked out in the fourth round after being met with a powerful overhand right from McNeil.

Combining the learnings from this loss and his experience in BKFC, Perry will be hopeful of redemption in traditional boxing when he takes on the 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer.

It seems the mind games have already begun for Perry, boasting his decapitated Paul necklace, which he hopes is a foreshadow of the night ahead.

The ‘Problem Child’ was originally meant to be fighting Mike Tyson, but after a late postponed due to health reasons, Perry stepped in for the opportunity to fight Paul.

Though Paul may have one eye on the bigger fight at the end of the year against Tyson, will Perry’s expertise in bare knuckle boxing be able to help him out, and will the necklace foreshadow the events on Saturday night? Only time will tell.