In the 2022 offseason, the New York Knicks signed Jalen Brunson , hoping he would become a contributor for a team seeking to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Fast-forward two seasons and Brunson has surpassed all expectations.

The 27-year-old had a breakout season in 2023-24, leading the Knicks to the second seed in the East and the second round of the playoffs. Their NBA Finals dreams ended early due to various injuries, but the Knicks have made it clear they plan to be championship contenders for the next few years.

Knowing that, Brunson recently agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension to remain with the team. The agreement comes somewhat as a surprise, considering Brunson would have been eligible to make much more money had he waited just one year.

However, the discount opens several doors for the Knicks.

Here is what the historic extension means for the team going forward.

Jalen Brunson's Breakout Season

Brunson earned his payday in 2023-24

Brunson began his career as a backup point guard for the Dallas Mavericks , a serviceable role player but not much more.

It would not be until he landed with the Knicks that he would blossom into one of the league’s superstars — specifically in the 2023-24 season.

Last year saw Brunson take the reins as the Knicks’ superstar. He averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Those numbers were massive step-ups from his career averages.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Season vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season 2024 Playoffs Career PPG 28.7 32.4 16.9 RPG 3.6 3.3 3.2 APG 6.7 7.5 4.7 FG% 47.9 44.4 48.9 3PT% 40.1 31.0 39.1

Those stats earned Brunson All-NBA honors and placed him in the top five in MVP voting. He scored 40 or more points in 11 games in the regular season and continued that consistency into the playoffs before elevating it to new levels.

He put up 40 or more points and five or more assists in four straight playoff games, a franchise record.

He was a workhorse for the Knicks, and his efforts proved that he was worth every penny of the contract he signed, and probably more, which he turned down for strategic reasons.

Brunson's Contract Details

The Knicks guard sacrificed $113 million to win now

On July 12, Brunson became eligible to negotiate and sign a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks.

He was not expected to sign it, as he would be eligible for a five-year, $269.1 million extension in 2025.

Brunson's new deal will begin in the 2025-26 season, when he will earn $34.9 million.

He'll then earn $37.7 million, $40.5 million and $43.3 million, respectively (the fourth year comes with a player option).

Had Brunson waited just one more year, he could have earned $113 million more in total value.

However, according to Brunson’s agent, Sam Rose (who is related to Knicks general manager Leon Rose), the player option in the fourth year would allow Brunson to receive a new four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million extension in 2029, provided he keeps up his elite play.

While Brunson could potentially recoup the money he sacrificed in the future, his signing of the current extension makes it clear that he took a pay cut at the present moment to benefit his team.

That gives the Knicks plenty of flexibility going forward.

How the New Contract Will Benefit the Knicks

Brunson’s deal is extremely team-friendly and will allow for flexibility

The fact that Brunson chose the $156.5 million extension over the $269.1 million extension in 2025 greatly benefits the Knicks as a franchise.

It will allow them to make moves and remain competitive without the contract locking them up and restricting them.

Brunson’s deal allows the Knicks to remain under the second-apron level of the salary cap, which means they will have more flexibility to construct the roster as they aim to build a championship team in the present moment and in the next few years.

His decision ensures that the window remains open for the team and Brunson himself, who seeks to bring New York its first NBA championship since 1973.

With a roster as deep as it’s been for the franchise since the 1990s, this team appears to have greater chances of pulling it off than many before it.

Brunson already has plenty of ties to the Knicks organization. As mentioned, his agent is directly related to Leon Rose, the team's GM. Additionally, Brunson’s father, Rick, is an assistant coach for the team.

And if that does not already make him feel at home, he is surrounded by several of his Villanova teammates who helped him win the NCAA title in 2016, Mikal Bridges now included.

It is rarely seen in today’s NBA for players to take a pay cut to help their team win.

It has been seen in various other sports, such as with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in the NFL and Derek Jeter in MLB .

Now, Brunson joins that list as he seeks to win a ring for himself, his Knicks and the city of New York.