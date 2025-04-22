After an incredible WrestleMania weekend, in which new champions had their arms raised and talking points were plenty, it was intriguing to see what Monday Night Raw would bring for WWE fans.

It did not disappoint, and when the new undisputed world champion, John Cena, came out to face the crowd, a new story was just beginning. Although now a heel, after his turn in the build-up to facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, the 17-time world champion still received a huge ovation from the crowd.

What received a bigger pop, though, was the welcoming of Cena's former foe Randy Orton, who appeared behind the champion as he was talking about being "the last real champion", addressing his retirement at the end of 2025.

Randy Orton Sets Up John Cena Feud

Orton vs Cena could roll back the years in the latter's final months in the company