The UFC has many superfights on the table which they could make in 2025, including Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria and Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev, however, the biggest of them all is Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. UFC president Dana White is hellbent on making the fight happen and believes the showdown will be the biggest fight in UFC history, however, according to several sources over the last few weeks, 'Bones' looks to be holding the fight up.

Since he started to get non-stop questions about the Brit, Jones has basically given Aspinall zero credit for what he has done in the UFC's heavyweight division and has even gone as far to label him a "nobody." Despite Jones' constant attempts to shut down the threat Aspinall poses to him, old footage has resurfaced which shows that the MMA GOAT has had his eye on the Brit for a long while.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 01/04/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Jon Jones Predicted Tom Aspinall's Heavyweight Dominance a Long Time Ago

'Bones' singled the Brit out as a prospect to watch before he had UFC gold