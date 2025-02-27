These days, Mohamed Salah is a genuine Premier League legend. When he leaves Liverpool, he will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play top-flight English football.

With that said, it's all the more remarkable that he completely flopped at Chelsea. He joined the Blues in 2014 as an exciting prospect from Swiss outfit Basel, for a fee in the region of £11 million.

However, his initial experience of Premier League football was difficult to say the least. Salah endured a torrid first 12 months at Stamford Bridge, scoring just two league goals in 13 appearances before being shipped out on loan almost exactly one year after arriving.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah joined Chelsea in January 2014. The Blues sold Kevin de Bruyne to Wolfsburg in the same window.

As well as we all know, he found his feet in Italy and after impressing at Fiorentina, moved to Roma before then joining Liverpool in 2017. Looking back at his nadir at Chelsea, however, it is fascinating to gain insight into one of his final exchanges with former manager Jose Mourinho.

Jose Left Salah in Tears at Chelsea

"Mourinho came in and ripped into him"

In April 2014, just months after arriving, Salah had played only eight matches for the West London club, scoring twice and assisting once. On the second last game of the season, with Chelsea out of the title race but Champions League football secured, the Egyptian was handed a start.

However, he lasted just 45 minutes at home against Norwich City before being unceremoniously hooked at half-time. The game would end 0-0 and reports after the game would emerge of a 'bust-up' between player and manager. As per Daily Mail, Mourinho dished out a brutal bit of advice to Salah: telling him to make sure he returned for pre-season "ready to be a footballer."

Adding to the story, former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel would later claim that the encounter left the Liverpool icon in tears. He said: