A lip-reading expert has revealed what they believe Jose Mourinho said to Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk before getting involved in a physical altercation with the Turk. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager was seen grabbing Buruk by the nose after their two sides played out a feisty 1-1 draw, with the opposition boss dramatically falling to the floor as a result of the confrontation.

Mourinho has subsequently been banned for three matches and fined £5,955 after Galatasaray accused the Portuguese coach of 'attacking' Buruk, with Fenerbahce responding by claiming that the 51-year-old had 'acted like he had been shot.' Now, it has been claimed exactly what Mourinho told his opposite number before the assault.

Expert Claims Mourinho Warned Buruk Prior to Altercation

The former Tottenham boss told the opposition manager to 'shut his mouth.'

Speaking with casino.co.uk, renowned lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling has claimed that Mourinho told Buruk to shut his mouth while he was complaining, and even threatened to shut it for him before he grabbed the Turkish manager's face. It is also claimed that one of the Fenerbahce backroom staff attempted to put a stop to proceedings by telling Mourinho not to get involved in any altercation.

Hickling claims that as Mourinho approaches Buruk, he says to the Fenerbahce boss, who can be seen remonstrating about something, he says:

"Stop shouting. You need to learn and shut your mouth, or I close it for you."

Within seconds of saying that, the former Inter Milan boss proceeded to grab Buruk by the face, following through on his words. According to Hickling, as Buruk hits the deck, one of Mourinho's backroom staff gets involved and says "no pushing," as members from both camps begin to make their way over to the commotion.

The incident follows a long back and forth between Galatasaray and Mourinho, with the former accusing the 61-year-old of making "derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people." They also stated their intentions of filing legal action against the manager.

Mourinho Responds to Altercation With Buruk

The Fenerbahce manager spoke after a win against Trabzonspor

Following Fenerbahce's 4-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday that kept them within touching distance of Galatasaray at the top of the table, Mourinho likened Buruk's reaction to grabbing his face to that of an actor, and asked if filmmakers had seen the incident.

"A picture that's worth a thousand words," Mourinho said of the clash. "The pictures speak for themselves. Everyone has seen it, I'm sure they've seen it in Hollywood too. A title fight? I don't want to answer that. The answer I give about that could be dangerous."