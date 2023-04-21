Jose Mourinho's Roma progressed to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday evening after defeating Feyenoord.

Roma lost 1-0 in the first leg in Feyenoord.

They managed to overturn the deficit in the second leg at Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian side looked to be heading out of the competition when they were trailing 2-1 on aggregate going into the final minutes in Italy.

But Paulo Dybala's 89th minute strike sent the game into extra-time.

Extra-time goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini saw the Italian giants win 4-2 on aggregate and progress to the final four of the competition.

Jose Mourinho clashes with Arne Slot after Roma 4-1 Feyenoord

Prior to the match, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot revealed that he did not like watching Roma due to their style of play.

He said in the lead up to the game, per talkSPORT: “Their style of football achieves results, but I prefer to watch Manchester City and Napoli. I’m very honest on that.”

There was tension between the two managers at the final whistle when Slot reportedly refused to shake Mourinho's hand.

Footage has now emerged of the Portuguese manager shouting at Slot in the tunnel after the match. View it below...

VIDEO: Jose Mourinho shouts at Arne Slot after Roma 4-1 Feyenoord

"You watch Napoli but you should watch us. You should watch us, not Napoli, not Napoli.” Mourinho can be heard saying, per talkSPORT.

One of Mourinho's assistant is then heard adding: “If this is how you play, you should go home quickly.”

The clip then ends with Mourinho shouting: “Respect, respect.”

Jose Mourinho: Arne Slot disrespected us

Mourinho acknowledged after the match that Slot was an 'excellent coach' but accused him of 'disrespecting' Roma.

“We never give up,” Mourinho told Roma TV at full-time, per RomaPress. “I told the lads that I felt today might not be like Bodo or Salzburg where we scored straight away. They were good enough to stay calm and take the game step by step."

He added: “The players on the bench were mentally prepared and in a way we played with more than 11 players on the pitch. The referee was of a very high level, we faced a quality opponent with an excellent coach, even if he disrespected us long enough.”

Roma will face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the competition.

The victor will face Juventus or Sevilla in the final, which will take place on May 31 at Puskás Aréna Park, Hungary.