Highlights Jose Mourinho consoled Edin Terzic moments after Borussia Dortmund's Champions League final loss against Real Madrid.

Cameras picked up the Portuguese manager leaving his punditry duties to give the young boss some words of wisdom on the Wembley pitch.

Terzic graciously thanked Mourinho for the kind words in a tough moment during his post-match press conference.

Jose Mourinho showed his class moments after the final whistle of Real Madrid's 2-0 Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. The 61-year-old was quick to leave his punditry duties to console the losing manager on the evening, Edin Terzic, and offer some invaluable words of wisdom.

The German side were the better team for the majority of the encounter in London, although Niclas Fullkrug and Karim Adeyemi failed to convert their golden opportunities in the first-half and the experienced veterans of Real Madrid finally got the better of them. Toni Kroos played a big part as the midfield maestro bowed out of club football in the best way possible, by adding a sixth Champions League winners' medal to his collection.

Vinicius Junior sealed the victory after finding the far corner of the net in the final 10 minutes after long-serving defender Dani Carvajal was the unlikely man to break the deadlock with a header from a corner. It may have been Marco Reus' final game in the famous yellow kit after 12 years of service, but the Dortmund team is full of youngsters and the man guiding them is only 41 years old himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson is the last manager to defeat Real Madrid in a European final, doing so with Aberdeen in 1983.

Jose Mourinho Consoles Edin Terzic

Mourinho revealed what he told Dortmund's manager

Mourinho - who will be officially announced as the new Fenerbahce manager in the coming days - was part of TNT Sports' coverage of the showpiece event, but 'The Special One' made sure to take a brief leave of absence when he spotted the disappointed Dortmund coach standing alone on the Wembley pitch.

Host Laura Woods kept viewers in the loop with what was happening as cameras panned to Mourinho and Terzic embracing, commenting: "We've lost Jose Mourinho, he's marched onto the pitch... I tell you what he's doing, he's going over to see Edin Terzic and I imagine consoling him. A really classy moment. A really classy moment between two managers."

Related 5 Things You Might Have Missed From the Champions League Final Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium - here are five things you might have missed from the clash.

The Turkey-bound boss would then shed light on what was said during the exchange as Woods asked him on air. Mourinho clarified:

"He was saying that it’s very, very hard, and I told him time is not going to help you, it’s going to be very hard for the rest of your career and for the rest of your life. But you must be very proud of the work you did because you did amazing. "As a coach you could not do any more. The coach cannot score or put the ball in the net. He can organise and give mentality and confidence and he did all of that."

The ex-Real Madrid manager was also quick to praise the way the Bundesliga side played in the game as continued: "The approach was amazing. They were brave. They did everything well except for scoring. As a coach he must be proud, but he’s not going to forget tonight." Watch footage of Mourinho explaining what happened:

Terzic Thanks Mourinho

The coach called his fellow manager 'a great person'

In one of the most heartbreaking moments of his young career, Terzic is unlikely to forget the words of the best managers of the past era. The German-born coach also suffered a devastating end of the previous season as his Dortmund side were beaten to the 2022-23 Bundesliga title in the final game of the season by Bayern Munich.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Young Managers in World Football GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the most exciting young managers in the world, featuring the likes of Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann.

Terzic made sure to express his gratitude to Mourinho in his post-match press conference, saying: "I think he told me something because it was important for him to tell me something. So, I won't forget this moment. It showed again what a big coach and especially what a great person he is. I've known him now for a while, and he just showed again what a person he is." Watch the video below: