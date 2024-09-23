Journalist Andy Mitten has revealed that he saw Manchester United players stood outside the team's dressing room in a sombre mood following their draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

United were held to a goalless stalemate in South London, with a combination of missed opportunities and heroic goalkeeping from Dean Henderson preventing the Red Devils from taking all three points back to Manchester. The result leaves United eleventh in the Premier League table, having amassed seven points from their opening five league games.

While the early season form appears to be an improvement on last season's dismal campaign, the start is certainly far from what the club's hierarchy would expect from a squad of Erik ten Hags' calibre. Mitten has revealed that the north-west team's players were in a non-triumphant mood as they stood outside their own dressing room in the aftermath of the clash at Selhurst Park.

United Players Stood Outside Dressing Room

The players looked forlorn

With United's new ownership, INEOS, opting to keep manager Ten Hag after deliberating whether to dismiss him from his position for some time over the summer, the pressure is on the Dutchman to improve their fortunes this time around. A largely uninspiring start so far has shown signs of improvement, but ultimately the former Ajax boss' team looks lacking in certain areas.

Against Palace, it was the team's finishing that let them down. Managing 15 shots to the Eagles' nine, United spurred several promising opportunities, with Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Matthijs de Ligt all guilty of being wasteful in front of goal.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten described the bizarre sight he witnessed in the aftermath of the game, in which United's squad were stood outside their dressing room, rather than simply spending time inside it:

"After the match, I saw the United players stood outside the dressing rooms, and it's a real sort of makeshift set up at Selhurst Park. They're stood in the open, next to these portakabins, and the mood was far from triumphant, because there's nothing to triumph. And the players were sort of in groups with their mates, keeping their own counsel. "But it was really interesting, because they've not won, and they did enough to win, but football's football - if you don't put your chances away, you won't. And then set that against the backdrop of only five goals being scored, seven points after five games. It's not really good enough, is it?"

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Statistics Palace Stat United 33% Possession 67% 9 Shots 15 4 Shots on Target 6 1.01 Expected Goals 1.7 3 Big Chances 5 1 Corners 0

'Worrying' Fernandes Stat Emerges

The midfielder was inefficient against Palace

While the result won't exactly delight United supporters, a possibly more worrying statistic emerged from Saturday's game against Palace. Bruno Fernandes lost possession 34 times throughout the encounter, the most of any Premier League player this term. The Portugal international was not only wasteful in front of goal, but inefficient on the ball, continuously derailing United attacks by failing to execute overly ambitious passes or dribbles.

He completed just 73% of his passes, the lowest of any player that started for United, whilst also completing zero of seven attempted crosses. The talismanic figure may have registered four assists already this season, but the totality of his game is lacking consistency.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 23/09/2024