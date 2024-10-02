Iain Macintosh says Russell Martin looked ‘helpless’ on the touchline during Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth on Monday as he witnessed his side slump to another defeat on their Premier League return.

The Saints tactician had little to be positive about on their trip to the south coast, as the result left his club winless after six games and 19th in the table with just one point from a possible 18.

A first-half blitz saw Bournemouth cruise to a comfortable victory, with early goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara, and Antoine Semenyo securing the three points for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat, Martin was disappointed with Southampton's efforts, branding his team ‘soft’ and lacking courage to play.

The loss at the Vitality Stadium inflicted further misery on Martin’s men in a difficult start to the campaign, with a challenging trip to Arsenal looming next on Saturday lunchtime.

One point from the first six games marks Southampton’s joint-worst start to a league campaign since the 1998/99 season.

Saints Fall to Another Defeat

Martin was ‘helpless’ on the touchline

Macintosh, speaking on the Football Daily Briefing, summarised another tough night for Southampton and Russell Martin, suggesting that watching the English tactician’s actions on the touchline felt like ‘intruding on a personal tragedy’:

“Squatting helplessly on the touchline, Martin spent a short period staring silently at the grass in front of him, lost in his own thoughts, before collecting himself with some proper football man clapping. It was like intruding on a personal tragedy.”

Reports previously claimed Martin was facing the sack towards the end of September if he were unable to turn things around at St. Mary’s after a disastrous start to their Premier League survival campaign.

The Saints tactician has so far stood firm on his tactical beliefs, which saw him cruise to promotion in the Championship last season, boasting the fourth-most possession of all top-flight clubs, at 60.2%, in the first six games.

Southampton won promotion with more possession than any other team in England last season, an astounding 65%, but had the worst defensive record among the top five clubs in the Championship, conceding 63 goals in the process.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 62 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 18 Goals scored 115 Goals conceded 98 Points per match 1.74

Dibling Eyed by Premier League Giants

Man United and Newcastle scout starlet

Tyler Dibling’s performances have been a rare bright spot in Southampton’s woeful start to the season, and it appears he has caught the eye of multiple top-flight clubs, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

Premier League giants Man United, Tottenham, and Newcastle have all reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action during Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, where he helped Russell Martin's side secure their only point of the campaign so far.

Under contract at St. Mary’s until 2026, Dibling has made eight appearances this season already, scoring once and registering two assists in 398 minutes of action across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-24.