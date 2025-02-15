Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was sent off in his side’s La Liga clash with Osasuna in the 39th minute for apparent dissent towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s men with a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the encounter as Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw.

While the footage of the dismissal initially sparked confusion among fans online, with the exact reason behind the decision not being known, a professional lip-reader has now shed light on what was said by the Englishman, who has forged a reputation in recent weeks as a walking expletive.

Bellingham's sailor's tongue was first on display last week as the 21-year-old came under heavy criticism when his X-rated tirade towards an assistant referee was picked up by pitchside microphones.

Related Jude Bellingham Shown Straight Red Card For Dissent During Osasuna vs Real Madrid The Englishman was shown the second red card of his Real Madrid career after conversing with the referee in his side's 1-1 draw with Osasuna.

What Jude Bellingham Said to Warrant an Early Bath

The England star's words have been misconstrued

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Bellingham have since downplayed the idea that the Englishman insulted the referee. Meanwhile, a forensic lip-reader has supported this notion. Speaking to Jeff Bet, Nicola Hickling suggested Bellingham was sent off for a simple protest.

She claimed that Bellingham said the following after running up to the official: “Throw in, it’s a throw in." Moments later, Jose Luis Munuera Montero proceeded to show a red card, saying: “You’re out. Get off” - with the Real Madrid midfielder's only reply being “What?” with a shocked expression.

Real Madrid's draw now means they are just one point above their city rivals Atletico, and though adamant he did nothing wrong, Bellingham apologised to his teammates during the fallout. He said: “I never insulted the referee, I’m glad to see there are the videos to show the reality despite the referee’s report. I’m here to apologise to my teammates as I put them in a difficult situation today."

Should the suspension stay in place, Ancelotti will be without the midfielder for their trip to Girona next week. Luckily, though, since he was shown a red card in domestic competition, he will be available for selection in Real's Champions League playoff round second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday as they look to hold on to a 3-2 aggregate lead.