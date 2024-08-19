Jude Bellingham displayed his strong leadership skills during Real Madrid's La Liga opener against RCD Mallorca. The reigning Spanish champions were held to a 1-1 draw, but the young Englishman attempted to inspire an attacking spark in his side's attacking stars.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes opened Los Blancos' account for the season with a brilliantly curled effort into the far corner from the left-hand side of the penalty area. It looked like it was going to be a routine return to action for Carlo Ancelotti's men, but the hosts refused to make things easy.

Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi powered in a second-half header to gain his side an unlikely draw. Real Madrid's French left-back Ferland Mendy was shown a red card in the dying moments of the game on a frustrating night for the visitors. Bellingham's attempts to get the best out of those in front of him turned out to be in vain.

Jude Bellingham's Leadership

He tried to inspire the Real Madrid front line

While it could be easy for a 20-year-old to shy away from telling some of the biggest stars in world football to raise their performance levels, the ex-Borussia Dortmund ace has earned the right to be in that position. Footage of a conversation Bellingham had with Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior in the tunnel at half-time emerged online.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid's top goalscorer in the 202332/24 season, netting 19 times in all competitions.

The midfield sensation pleaded with his attacking teammates to finish their chances as the rest of the team were putting in a huge effort defensively to deal with the counter-attacking threat from Mallorca. Bellingham told the trio:

"You three, we need to finish the attack, because the running back… is f***ing hard."

It would be easy for the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, two Ballon d'Or contenders, to let ego get in the way and refuse to take any advice, but all three men were receptive to Bellingham's words. Mbappe - who was making his league debut in the famous white shirt - even agreed with his new colleague, adding: "That’s what I’m saying. We have to finish with something." View the interaction below:

Not being shy to give his thoughts, the England superstar then went on to say: "Yeah, even… create a yard and [shoot]," as the quartet looked for solutions. In the end, the Mallorca defence would hold firm and earn a deserved point.

Kylian Mbappe's La Liga Debut

It was a difficult first appearance for the new signing

Mbappe completed the most high-profile transfer of the summer, joining Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after a long-running saga. The 25-year-old strikes fear into opposing defences with his incredible pace and wonderful technical ability.

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding his first appearance in his new league. Having scored his first goal for the club in the Super Cup win against Atalanta, many were expecting him to repeat the feat and sink Mallorca. It turned out to be a frustrating night for the France international, who failed to get his goalscoring account up and running for the 2024/25 domestic season.

Kylian Mbappe's Statistics vs RCD Mallorca Statistic Number Shots 4 Shots on Target 2 Key Passes 0 Dribbles 3 Passes 31 Pass Accuracy 80.7%