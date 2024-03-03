Highlights There was a chaotic ending to Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia as Jude Bellingham's goal was denied at the death.

The Englishman was sent off after his furious comments to referee Gil Manzano.

For Bellingham, this was the first straight red card of his career.

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham received the first red card of his Los Blancos career after shouting obscenities in the direction of referee Gil Manzano after the latter ruled out his last-minute match-winner during a La Liga contest with Valencia.

In the wake of the final whistle being blown, a sea of purple Madrid shirts surrounded Manzano, perplexed at his decision to call time on the affair with the ball still in play. The 27-cap England international, per Fabrizio Romano, said: “It’s a f***ing goal, the ball is in the air, what the f**k is that?!”.

Bellingham himself has re-posted a mention of his expletives on X (formerly Twitter), which also confirmed that – in the midst of the full-time swarm of Manzano – it was the Stourbridge-born ace that had been shown the red card. Another post that he shared on his social media shows that the referee seemingly waited for Brahim Diaz to cross the ball before calling time on the match.

Real Madrid release statement

'An uprecedented refereeing decision'

Bellingham and his fellow teammates thought they had stolen all three points at the death when he nodded home from close range in the 98th minute. Manzano, however, blew the whistle to end the match at 2-2 before Brahim Diaz’s cross was swung into the box.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: This was the first straight red card of Jude Bellingham's career, having only ever been sent off before at Borussia Dortmund for two bookable offences.

In the aftermath of the ensuing chaos at the Mestalla, Carlo Ancelotti’s side released a statement, labelling Manzano’s decision to prevent Madrid’s victory as ‘unprecedented’ and that they deserved all the spoils in their all-important match. A snippet of the statement read:

“ An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented Real Madrid's victory against Valencia at Mestalla. With the score at 2-2 and in the last play of the game, Brahim [Diaz] crossed into the area and Bellingham finished off with a header, making it 2-3. But the referee annulled the goal by signalling the end of the match when the Malaga native's pass went through the air. The league leaders deserved the three points but added only one in a match that they lost 2-0. Two goals from Vinicius Jr. tied the duel, finally resolved with the decision of Gil Manzano.”

After falling two goals behind courtesy of strikes from Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk, Vinicius Jr’s brace – on either side of the half-time interval – revived some hope for Ancelotti and his men with the La Liga title seemingly up for grabs. It was not enough from the Brazilian to see his side sail to victory, though, with Manzano ruining the party with seconds to go.

Jude Bellingham - 23/24 La Liga Statistics Metric Output Squad rank Goals 16 1st Expected goals (xG) 10.43 1st Assists 3 4th Shots per game 2.4 3rd Key passes per game 1.7 2nd Dribbles per game 1.8 3rd= Overall rating 7.78 1st

Real Madrid’s still top of La Liga

Seven points ahead of Girona

Despite not picking up all the spoils in their away trip to face Valencia, they remain at the top of the La Liga summit, with 66 points from 27 games, having lost just one of their domestic outings this campaign. However, with Girona hot on their tail, the two points lost may have a detrimental effect on their title aspirations come the end of the season. A win for Girona on Sunday means the deficit will be cut to just four points.

Bellingham, regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, has been at the heart and centre of their brilliance, with 20 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. Now likely banned for two games, the former Borussia Dortmund star will miss an away trip to Osasuna and two home fixtures to Celta Vigo and Athletic Club.

Next up, Madrid turn their attention to the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League as they host RB Leipzig – where they hold a 1-0 advantage already. Looking to knock Manchester City off their perch, Ancelotti’s side will be looking to re-stamp their authority on Europe’s most coveted competition.