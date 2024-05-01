Highlights Jude Bellingham tried to distract Harry Kane as the Bayern Munich forward prepared to take a vital penalty against Real Madrid.

Kane showed his experience and composure as he slotted past Andriy Lunin calmly despite any attempts to put him off.

Real Madrid and Bayern now face a tense second leg in Spain to determine who gets a spot in the Champions League final.

Jude Bellingham's attempts to play mind games with Harry Kane before the Bayern Munich star slotted home a vital penalty vs Real Madrid were unsuccessful. The England colleagues faced off in a pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena.

The tie hangs in the balance after a 2-2 draw in Germany, meaning it's all to play for in the reverse fixture at Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's visitors took the lead against the run of play in the first-half as a lapse in concentration in the Bayern backline allowed Vinicius Junior to break free and slot the ball past Manuel Neuer.

Just as the 14-time winners looked to be taking control of the match, the hosts fired back shortly after half-time through a wonderful Leroy Sane solo effort. The German took on his man before firing in a low effort at the near post. Kane then cooly converted his spot-kick just moments later to turn the tie on its head after Lucas Vazquez fouled the impressive Jamal Musiala in the 18-yard box.

Vinicius Junior then scored his own penalty to send the encounter into the second leg on level terms. Two of the most successful clubs in European football will battle it out for a place in the final at Wembley Stadium against either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham's Attempted Mind Games

The midfielder tried to put Harry Kane off

After Vazquez's clumsy challenge on Musiala, there was a slight delay before Kane was able to take his penalty, allowing time for the striker to get inside his own head. However, Kane looked fully focused as he blocked out all attempts at outside interference.

His England international colleague Bellingham tried his best to put doubts in his head by saying something in his ear just seconds before the 30-year-old brilliantly put the ball in the net. It was unclear what the Real Madrid ace had said. View the incident below.

Journalist Guillem Balague has now revealed what the 20-year-old said, as his mind game attempts failed. He revealed Bellingham's words of: "You going to kick it to the left," fell on deaf ears as Kane didn't even notice anything was muttered in his direction.

Kane showed his experience and composure as he blocked all outside factors out of his mind until he had found the back of Andriy Lunin's net. The English forward is enjoying a fine season as he aims to lift a major trophy for the first time in his professional career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane (11) now has the most goal contributions by an Englishman in a single Champions League campaign (8 goals, 3 assists), surpassing Steven Gerrard and David Beckham.

What Next for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

The tie hangs in the balance

It may be an advantage for Real Madrid after their Brazilian superstar's brace rescued a draw for Los Blancos, although the away goal rule is no longer in play for UEFA competitions. This means it will be winner-takes-all when the sides meet in the Spanish capital.

Both sides will be hoping to welcome unavailable stars back into the fold for the all-important clash, with Thomas Tuchel's backline set to be significantly bolstered by Matthijs de Ligt returning to fitness and experienced full-back Dani Carvajal back from suspension.