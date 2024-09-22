Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could find himself in serious trouble after cameras caught his reaction to receiving a yellow card during his side's 4-1 victory over Espanyol. Carlo Ancelotti's side had to come from behind on the night, as Thibaut Courtois' own goal was cancelled out by strikes from Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Bellingham has proved himself to be one of the best midfielders on the planet and in contention for this year's Ballon d'Or. However, his temperament and willingness to play on the edge of his emotions could lead to some retroactive punishment after he was seen sending an expletive message to an official last night.

Bellingham Caught Swearing at Referee

The England international could face punishment for his actions

As seen in footage that has gone viral on social media, the 21-year-old can be seen being handed a yellow card after protesting a free kick decision. As referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero walked away, the live feed cut to Bellingham, where he could clearly be made out calling him a 'piece of sh*t.' Watch the footage below:

This is far from the first time that Bellingham has landed himself in trouble with the Spanish FA for his conduct with referees, as the former Borussia Dortmund star was previously handed a two-game ban in March for arguing with official Gil Manzano after netting a late winner against Valencia, only for it to be ruled out as the timekeeper had already blown for full-time. This led to Los Blancos releasing a club statement in support of their player, lambasting the decision to call time on proceedings midway through a dangerous attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham has been booked 11 times in 46 games since signing for Real Madrid.

Bellingham Accuses Referee of Match Fixing

The then-teenager landed himself in serious trouble back at Dortmund

Despite these incidents during his time in the Spanish capital, Bellingham's most high profile case against a refereeing performance came during his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he accused Felix Zwayer of match-fixing. The incident in question saw a penalty decision go against the Yellow Wall, leading to the former Birmingham star unleashing his frustration in the post-match interview:

"For me, it wasn't [a penalty'. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball and he's fighting to get it. It hits him, I don't think he's looking at the ball. You can look at a lot of the other decisions in the game. You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany… What do you expect?"

In his comments, Bellingham was making reference to Zwayer's past misdemanour which saw him accept a £250 bribe from a more senior official. He would later cooperate as part of an investigation into the match-fixing official who approached him.

As a result, the midfielder was slapped with a fine of €40,000 (£34,000) from the German Football Association (DFB) for his comments. His post-match quotes were deemed to have been "unsportsmanlike conduct".