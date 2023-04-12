In a troubling turn of events, Liverpool have cooled their pursuit for England’s hotshot Jude Bellingham.

After years of well-documented interest, it came as a major surprise to learn that Klopp’s side have relieved their chase.

Liverpool’s midfield cover has been one of their many downfalls during this campaign, but now they have ended their chances to sign the widely believed answer to their problem.

There’s no denying that Fenway Sports Group are under financial scrutiny, which limits their ability to compete with Europe’s elite, but fans will not underplay their incompetence.

According to reputable Telegraph reporter Chris Bascombe, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is fully on board with Liverpool’s decision.

But their interest withdrawal may not sit so well with the Anfield goers.

What does Klopp think of Liverpool not signing Bellingham?

Klopp’s long-term admiration for the 19-year-old has now been hindered by his stratospheric price tag – a figure Liverpool are unwilling to spend.

However, he is "fully on board" with the club’s decision to step away from the race for his signature.

Ahead of their contest with Leeds, Klopp is likely to be quizzed over the latest revelation in their Bellingham transfer saga.

He is expected to emphasise how hands-on and in-tune he is with the transfer strategy adopted by the club.

The latest episode of their strategy is the importance on multiple additions, rather than the sole acquisition of Bellingham.

A significant squad rebuild is ahead, as Klopp looks to put a tumultuous season at the 19-time England rulers behind them.

It’s tough for the German tactician, as he has little to no say in how much is in the club’s kitty.

What now for Liverpool?

With the 19-year-old sensation now off the table, Liverpool will be scouring the market for low-price options as they wish to fare better in proceedings next campaign.

An early exit from Europe’s top-tier club competition will have damning repercussions on Liverpool’s revenue stream.

This heavy financial hit means they would be unable to meet both Borussia Dortmund’s and Europe’s most wanted youngster’s demands.

Instead of Bellingham absorbing the majority of their projected summer spend, Liverpool have resorted to spreading their resources in a bid to fix departmental problems.

Chelsea’s Cobham graduate Mason Mount is now set to lead Liverpool’s transfer target list with his contract with the West Londoners entering its final months.

Liverpool’s owners FSG will now have a shadow of doubt burdened over them after opting for no reinforcements last summer to wait and fund the earmarked Bellingham.

Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are also potential incomings after impressing for country and club, but their attainability is still yet to be revealed.