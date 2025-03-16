Jurrien Timber was involved in an unusual discussion with Enzo Maresca shortly before full-time of Arsenal's 1-0 victory against Chelsea. The Gunners went into their game knowing that their already incredibly faint title chances needed a boost, and they managed to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points after the returning Martin Odegaard's corner was converted by makeshift frontman Mikel Merino.

It was a toothless display from Maresca's men, as the visitors failed to take advantage of what was ultimately a drab performance from the hosts. And to add more salt to the wounds, supporters online believe they have worked out the brutal comment Dutch defender Timber made to the Italian deep into second-half stoppage time.

Timber Tells Maresca to 'Try Harder' During Chelsea Victory

The pair were seen in an exchange at the end of the game

In footage that has appeared on social media, Maresca could be seen complaining about the fact that Arsenal had won a free-kick in the dying embers of the game. The complaints were then directed towards Timber who was stood next to Maresca on the sidelines. The pair began exchanging words with one another, where it appeared the former Ajax man told the Chelsea boss to 'try harder' repeatedly with a grin spread across his face, before saying 'congratualtions' to the Italian.

It seemed as though the two men saw the funny side of the interaction, as the pair shook hands on the touchline before play proceeded.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maresca is yet to defeat Arsenal as a manager.

The defeat leaves Chelsea five points off third-placed Nottingham Forest and deep in the clutches of Manchester City in fifth, despite the fact that Pep Guardiola's men dropped points on Saturday against Brighton. Despite the opportunity to pull further clear of the Cityzen's not being capitalised on, Maresca claimed to be happy with his sides performance at the Emirates.

"I think we were in the game until the end. There was not a big difference in the two games between us, the former Leicester City boss stated. "Given the injuries, we fought until the end."

"We controlled the game, we created some chances. In the second half we were there. Overall, I think we competed very well."

