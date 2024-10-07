The UFC has seen some pretty horrific cuts over the last few months that will make horror movies look like Sesame Street. Some of the cuts have led to cage-side doctors stepping in to call the fight off for fighters’ safety, while other commissions have allowed fights to continue on.

It’s hard to pinpoint why these abrasions have been occurring more frequently, but reasons aside, there have been some gory cuts, including one from this past Saturday's main event at UFC 307. Let's take a look at how the latest slash looks on UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree’s face a few days after the bloody battle.

Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Ends in Bloody mess

Rountree has received a ton of praise for his warrior spirit

Heading into UFC 307’s main event, it was first questioned why the No.8-ranked light heavyweight was competing for the belt but after that fussing, fight fans warmed up to the fact that two-division UFC champion, Alex Pereira, facing Rountree was guaranteed to be violent! And the fight did not disappoint.

In an interview beforehand, Rountree said that he would NOT look for a takedown and planned to go toe-to-toe with the former kickboxing champion. Rountree had his moments of success in the fight, but in the end, Pereira methodically picked him apart, and Rountree has the scars to prove that:

Like we'd seen at UFC 306 with Mexican warrior, Irene Aldana, Rountree has posted a photo of his stitched up wounds 24 hours after his fight:

Cuts, Cuts and More Cuts

Check out some of the brutality that we’ve seen in the octagon this year

MMA is a contact sport that people have adjusted to over the years. With punches, kicks, elbows and knees being thrown to purposely inflict damage on the man or woman standing across from you, bumps, bruises and knockouts have become a part of the game.

What is always shocking is seeing a fighter wear a slit on their face that bleeds like a river. Then, catching a glimpse of a cut-man wiping away the blood with a towel to reveal just how deep the can really is. Check out some of the more recent cuts that will make any Halloween flick more digestible: