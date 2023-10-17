Highlights The KSI vs Tommy Fury fight at the Misfits boxing event ended in controversy due to constant clinching and questionable tactics used by KSI, which frustrated both fans and Fury.

KSI's corner was heard in a video telling him to stay in the clinch with Fury, anticipating illegal punches to the back of the head, suggesting that it was a deliberate tactic to gain an advantage.

Despite the controversy, Fury won the fight by unanimous decision, leaving KSI's reputation in the boxing world tarnished and raising questions about his tactics.

The dust has now settled on what was a crazy weekend of sport, with huge amounts of drama unfolding in Manchester on Saturday evening with the latest Misfits boxing event.

The grudge match of the year between KSI and Tommy Fury finally took place, with the outcome of the fight certainly causing some controversy to say the least. The pair took to the ring as the night drew to a close, and had the added pressure of improving on the poor showing in the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Fury and KSI went the full six rounds, but the action itself left fans wanting more. To be fair to the latter, who was the 'amateur' in this scenario, he managed to nullify Fury's tactics and looked incredibly sharp and quick as he weaved around the ring to evade the pro boxer.

The frustration on the fans' side came from the constant clinching done by both fighters, but most notably KSI, who looked to get into Fury's body on every occasion. A completely understandable tactic for someone who is the underdog and is doing anything to win, but from an entertainment standpoint, this was not ideal for the millions watching around the world.

These early clinches did lead to a few warnings from the ref aimed at Tommy Fury as he caught KSI with a blow to the back of the head on a number of occasions. Fury was clearly frustrated by the constant clinching, with the brother of Tyson losing a point early on for a second hit on the back of the head of KSI.

Now, this is where things get interesting, as a video has surfaced online this morning of KSI in the corner of the ring with his trainers in between rounds. Alongside the usual motivational talk, one of the trainers is heard saying: "Make him, we know he’ll hit you on the back of the head again, we know he will."

Total Punches Thrown Per Round KSI Tommy Fury Round 1 27 24 Round 2 24 21 Round 3 16 26 Round 4 16 31 Round 5 25 26 Round 6 16 31

Fans have taken this as talking directly about the clinching, with the idea that this was KSI's tactic all along. Clinch over and over until Fury is frustrated and takes it out by using back of the head punches, eventually leading to a disqualification. Obviously a disqualification was not the case, but this tactic worked to an extent, as he got into the head of Tommy. Maybe KSI knew he didn't have what it takes to beat Fury in a purely boxing sense, so had to look at other ways to gain an advantage.

Video: KSI's corner's message mid-fight

Boxing purists will not be a fan of KSI using the clinch to try and force his opponent into illegal moves, but those with more lenient views have called this smart from KSI's team. Either way, it counted for nothing in the end as Tommy of course went on to win by unanimous decision, with some of the judges' scorecards leaving viewers with many questions.

Perhaps the use of the constant clinch ended up being KSI's downfall in terms of judges scoring, and maybe the officiators realised what he was doing in trying to lure Fury into making illegal punches. Either way, the fight ended up being entertaining, despite not quite living up to the high expectations of the fans.

A rematch may be on the cards, but for now, Fury walks away with victorious, with KSI now having videos like this surface which do not further his reputation in the world of boxing.