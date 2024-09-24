It's been revealed what Leandro Trossard told his Arsenal teammates shortly after being sent off during the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. The Belgian was the focal point of arguably the biggest and most controversial moment of the game, as he was shown a second yellow card for delaying the restart on the stroke of half-time.

Mikel Arteta's side defended admirably in the second half but eventually succumbed to a 98th-minute John Stones equaliser as the pressure finally took its toll. With many suggesting that the sending off cost the visitors all three points, it's now been revealed what Trossard said to his colleagues regarding his dismissal.

Related VAR Expert Explains Whether Erling Haaland Should Have Been Sent Off vs Arsenal Controversial incident involving Erling Haaland during Man City 2-2 Arsenal has been reviewed by VAR expert.

Trossard Claims he Didn't Hear Whistle

The winger claims he was unaware play had been stopped

According to a report from The Mirror, it's understood that Trossard told his teammates that he didn't hear referee Michael Oliver's whistle before he cleared the ball, which ultimately led to him being shown a red card. The 29-year-old reiterated in the dressing room that he was legitimately trying to play a pass as the official was trying to stop play.

Replays showed that there was less than a second between the time that Oliver blew his whistle and Trossard making contact with the ball. Another breakdown showed that there was even less than half a second between the whistle ending and the player kicking the ball away. This didn't stop the former Brighton man getting it in the neck from the Manchester City faithful, something he responded to by gesturing the scoreline to them. Watch footage of the incident below:

To put this timeframe into context, Trossard would need to have a reaction time as quick as some Formula 1 drivers in order to stop himself from committing the misdemeanour, had he actually heard play being stopped. Arsenal's frustrations increased later in the game when Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku avoided punishment for a similar incident.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Both of Arsenal's red cards so far in the 2024-25 season have come from delaying the restart (Rice vs Brighton & Trossard vs Manchester City).

Related Dermot Gallagher Gives Verdict on Trossard Red for Arsenal Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard's red card.

Opinion Split on Red Card Decision

Pundits were torn over whether Trossard deserved to be sent off

To say the controversial decision divided opinion would be an understatement, as several key figures in the sport have thrown in their cents as to why they do or don't believe the sending off was justified. Unsurprisingly, Mikel Arteta defended his player, refusing to comment as he claimed the red card was an 'obvious' bad decision. Meanwhile, Peter Schmeichel called out referee Oliver and accused him of trying to put the spotlight on him though.

On the other hand, Schmeichel's former teammate Roy Keane criticised Trossard for giving the referee a decision to make while on a yellow card already. This was then taken one step further by Richard Keys, as the former Sky Sports presenter stated that Trossard had the 'brains of a rocking horse.' He also suggested that the forward would have been lucky not to have been sent off for the foul he committed seconds before anyway, even if he hadn't kicked the ball away in the aftermath.