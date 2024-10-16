Leeds United's proposed move to sign Premier League stalwart Cheikhou Kouyate is off, after the midfielder failed his medical, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - thanks to an issue that will keep him out of action for a number of weeks.

Kouyate is currently a free agent having been released by top-flight side Nottingham Forest at the end of the transfer window, and the Senegalese star was reportedly on his way to Leeds on a free transfer in a bid to prolong his career in England, which has lasted a total of ten years. But sources have revealed that there have been issues spotted whilst the midfielder has undergone his medical for Daniel Farke's men, which has plunged a potential deal into doubt - and now the club could wait until January before bringing anybody else in.

Sources: Kouyate Leeds Deal Off After Medical Fail

The Senegalese star looked destined for Elland Road

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that a deal taking Kouyate to Leeds is off, with his medical at Thorp Arch showing a small issue that is likely to keep him out for a few weeks.

Cheikhou Kouyate's statistics - appearances by club Club Appearances Goals RWDM Brussels 10 0 Anderlecht 206 5 West Ham United 147 15 Crystal Palace 141 3 Nottingham Forest 36 1

The former Crystal Palace and West Ham United star has been in England for the past decade, making almost 300 appearances in the Premier League including a further 33 games for Nottingham Forest prior to his release over the summer.

That saw Leeds take interest, with Kouyate undergoing his medical as a result - but tests showed that there was an issue that is set to keep him out of action for a few weeks. That has resulted in Leeds potentially preferring to leave a deal, thus allowing their search for a longer-term solution to extend into the winter months.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that any deal is no longer happening, with the Whites prepared to wait until January to force a move for another midfielder to come into their squad - despite looking at a few free agents alongside the Senegalese enforcer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kouyate scored four goals in 92 games for Senegal's national team.

Injury to Ethan Ampadu has massively ruptured Leeds' plans in midfield, with Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka now their first-choice stars, but with only Gruev being defensive minded, it could leave the Whites vulnerable to turnovers in midfield.

Leeds Need Experience in their Midfield Ranks

An inexperienced midfield can sometimes be detrimental

Kouyate's Premier League experience would be a huge asset to Leeds, and it would be a shame for Farke to have to cancel a deal after the issues shown in the medical.

The midfielder has vast experience with over 560 first-team appearances throughout his career, alongside a further 92 caps for the Senegal national team - and Leeds could have used that in their bid to return to the Premier League, where Kouyate has spent the past ten years.

The West Yorkshire outfit aren't exactly laden with experience, especially in the centre of the park - and their squad may now have to wait until January before they see anyone come in to add experience to their ranks, which could be the make or break between automatic promotion and having to settle for another year in the play-offs in the Championship.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.