Leonard Gates has revealed exactly what he said to comfort opponent Cameron Menzies after the Scot was left in tears after his first round loss at the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship at the Ally Pally.

Gates pulled off a massive upset to defeat Menzies in the first round of the tournament, where he was the clear underdog in the duel, as the American was 130th in the PDC rankings prior to the tournament, while Menzies was 39th.

Cameron Menzies Breaks Down on Stage

With the crowd against him, and not playing well, it all got too much for Menzies

It was a difficult evening for the Glaswegian, playing under the jeers and boos of an anti-Scottish crowd at the Ally Pally, aka the Alexandra Palace, in London. And it clearly started to take a toll as Menzies looked more and more visibly emotional towards the end of the game as his last dart bounced off of the previous one, before Gates stepped forward to seal the deal with a D7. While jubilant about his victory, the Texan immediately turned to give his rival a hug and some words of comfort that he shared publicly.

"I told him, I hope you can block it out and play the game. Don’t get involved with negativity as someone is cheering against you. Focus on what you are doing. Go forward. I use that energy to block it out. It’s one of those things... you have to block out certain things.

"Do what you are there to do. I went back to the basics: throw your darts, check the scores. I hope I said things that will help him in his game, personally and in life also. He has to figure out what it is. If he needs more help. I hope I said something that will build his confidence."

Personal Difficulties For Cameron Menzies

His dad has been in hospital recently

It could be that the emotional state of Menzies has something to do with personal difficulties, as the Scot posted a picture of his sick father on his X account after the contest, but that post has since been deleted.

Cameron Menzies' best PDC performances (as of 17/12/24) Tournament Best result Years World Championship Last 64 2023, 2024 World Grand Prix Last 32 2024 UK Open Last 64 2024 Grand Slam Quarter-final 2024 PC Finals Last 32 2022, 2024 World Series Finals Last 32 2024

It is a bitter way to end the year for Menzies, who had his best PDC campaign in 2024 since he earned his tour card back in 2022. Multiple quarter-finals, a couple of semi-finals, a finalist in the Players Championship 19, and the winner of the 29th Players Championship in Leicester, his first senior PDC title.

The Scot has received plenty of support from fans all across social media, which he has been thankful for. The end of his run at the Ally Pally may not be the end of his interest in it, however, as his girlfriend and PDC Women's Series qualifier, Fallon Sherrock, will have her first round match against Ryan Meikle, with a potential clash with Luke Littler in the following round.

This is the second time in as many appearances at the PDC World Darts Championship that Gates has made the second round, having done so in the 2023 edition before losing out to 2021 semi-finalist, 2024 PDC Master Champion and current world number eight, Stephen Bunting. The 54-year-old Houston-native has a battle against world number 12 Nathan Aspinall in the second round.