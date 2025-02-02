Everyone and their dog believed Liverpool benefitted from another refereeing flagrante delicto on Saturday as the Reds edged their way to a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth. But fans now think they know what Lewis Cook said in the aftermath of a penalty ruling, which completely flips the narrative of any such wrongdoing made by referee Darren England.

Going into the match at the Vitality Stadium, Liverpool were aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 19 games and were presented with a golden opportunity just before the 30-minute mark when Cody Gakpo went down in the Bournemouth penalty area. With the score still tied at 0-0, Gakpo was charging toward goal when Bournemouth’s Cook allegedly made contact, causing the Dutchman to hit the ground.

While the initial footage shown to viewers at home suggested there was no contact, new angles have emerged revealing that the defender did, in fact, trip the in-form Liverpool winger. And now, new footage circulating on social media shows what Cook himself thought about the penalty decision.

What Fans Believe Cook Said After Controversial Penalty Call

The right-back didn't contest his innocence

The reaction to Liverpool being awarded a penalty was sulphurous, but it appears that Cook, the perpetrator, was far more magnanimous towards the on-field decision made by England - the same referee who was in charge when Luis Diaz had a goal wrongly ruled offside against Tottenham last season.

In a video shared to X on Sunday morning, the Cherries' captain appears to be admitting to his teammates that it was the right call, saying (see video below):

"Yeah, it was a foul."

At the time of the incident, Bournemouth's players showed little protest over the decision, and the Premier League has since issued a statement confirming that the correct call was made. With Mohamed Salah adding a second goal in the second half, Liverpool maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Despite the defeat, the Cherries put in a strong performance but were ultimately undone by the clinical finishing of Arne Slot's side. They also saw a first-half goal ruled out for offside when David Brooks fired a stunning strike from outside the box. It was the club's first league defeat in 12 matches, bringing an end to their best-ever run in the topflight.