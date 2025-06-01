Lionel Messi's assessment of a young Ousmane Dembele has re-emerged after the French winger inspired Paris Saint-Germain to their first ever Champions League title over Inter Milan. While not getting on the scoresheet, the 28-year-old was in sensational form, setting up his teammates twice en route to a record-breaking 5-0 victory.

As a result of the European triumph, Dembele has now made himself the frontrunner to win this year's Ballon d'Or, despite never being nominated for the award previously. While it has taken some time, it is safe to say that the forward has lived up to the potential his teenage self had, which makes Messi's comments back when he first joined Barcelona