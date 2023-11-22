Highlights Argentina secures historic win over arch-rivals Brazil in World Cup qualifier, with Otamendi's header sealing victory.

Chaos erupts between Argentine fans and Brazilian police before the match, prompting Messi to lead his teammates off the pitch.

Messi and Real Madrid's Rodrygo exchange heated words, as Argentina defends their decision to temporarily leave the field for safety reasons.

Argentina, spearheaded by captain Lionel Messi, secured a historic win over their international arch-rivals Argentina as Nicolas Otamendi’s second half header sealed all three points in their important World Cup qualifying clash. But the sharp-eyed viewers noticed Messi and Real Madrid and Brazil ace Rodrygo exchanging some choice words after the eight-time Ballon d’Or led his compatriots back onto the pitch after going in the dressing room, as chaos ensued in the crowds between Argentinian fans and Brazilian police officers.

Fernando Diniz’s side found themselves one goal down in the 63rd minute courtesy of Nicolas Otamendi’s rising header and struggled to respond in vintage Brazil fashion. To make matters worse, Newcastle United’s Joelinton was sent off for shoving Rodrigo De Paul after a short-lived nine-minute cameo - and it was at this point that any sort of positive result seemed too far away.

Argentina, therefore, retain their top spot in the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Group after their narrow 1-0 win, while Brazil reside in sixth spot – just inside the qualifying spots. The return fixture between the two South American powerhouses – ranked as the fiercest rivalry in international football - will play out in March 2025.

World Cup Qualification - CONMEBOL Group Position Nation Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Argentina 6 5 0 1 9/2 +6 15 2. Uruguay 6 4 1 1 13/5 +8 13 3. Colombia 6 3 3 0 6/3 +3 12 4. Venezuela 6 2 3 1 6/3 +3 9 5. Ecuador 6 3 2 1 5/3 +2 8 6. Brazil 6 2 1 3 8/7 +1 7 7. Paraguay 6 1 2 3 1/3 -2 5 8. Chile 6 1 2 3 3/7 -4 5 9. Bolivia 6 1 0 5 4/14 -10 3 10. Peru 6 0 2 4 1/8 -7 2

Brazilian police clash with Argentina fans

Before a ball was even kicked, chaos erupted in the stands of the Maracana as the national anthems played out. In shocking scenes, the Brazilian police were seen beating the visiting Argentina supporters with their batons, much to the disgust of the Argentina players and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez specifically.

The Aston Villa shot stopper can be seen attempting to intervene with a specific police offer while shouting and pointing in their direction. In particular, the 31-year-old, tried to swat away his baton as the heated standoff in the stands continued to erupt. As such, Messi, captain of La Albiceleste, ordered his international teammates to return to the dressing rooms. Though, as we learned later, this was much to the dismay of Brazil’s Rodrygo, who brandished the 2022 World Cup winners as ‘cowards’.

Messi and Rodrygo’s heated exchange

Messi, captain of La Albiceleste, ordered his international teammates to return to the dressing rooms. But upon their return to the pitch, as ordered was restored in the crowds, Rodyrgo had some stern words for them. The Madrid winger accused Argentina of cowardice for not agreeing to start play amid the disarray as Messi and De Paul approached him.

Messi, whose World Cup shirt is set to sell at auction for a mouth-watering amount of money, had a brutal 13-word response for the Brazil ace, referencing their iconic win back in November.

“We are the world champions, why are we cowards? Watch at your mouth.”

Both Messi and De Paul – who acted as the former’s ‘bodyguard’ before the World Cup in Qatar - were seen getting in the face of Rodrygo before a sea of bodies – from both sides – ran over in an attempt to defuse a situation that could’ve got out of hand. Post-match, the eight-time Ballon d’Or shared his concerns about the actions of the Brazilian police and explained why they returned to the changing rooms before kick-off.

'We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, a tragedy could have happened.”

The former Barcelona ace then explained that, with their families in attendance, they decided it was best to leave the field of play and return to safety with the hopes of calming the situation. Enraged at the treatment of their travelling fans, Lionel Scaloni’s outfit insisted they would return to the pitch once the crowd troubles had settled, which they did after a 20-minute period.