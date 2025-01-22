Liverpool star Federico Chiesa could be set to be handed more minutes by Arne Slot following his impressive cameo in the Champions League victory over Lille on Tuesday night. The Reds faithful thought their club had secured an absolute bargain last summer when the former Juventus man joined the club for just £12.5 million.

In his first few months, however, Chiesa struggled to make an impact at Anfield, with injuries and less-than-impressive displays curtailing any momentum he had. Things looked to have turned a corner, however, when he notched his first goal for the club during the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley. His latest performance has once again got fans talking ahead of the Premier League leaders' clash with Ipswich Town this weekend.

Chiesa's Impressive Cameo Continues Recent Renaissance

The Italian was a threat as he aims to prove his worth at Anfield

Replacing Luis Diaz in the 75th minute, Chiesa had just a quarter of an hour to make his mark against the French side, but managed to do just that. The 27-year-old finished with a 100% pass accuracy, engaged in three duels, and also tested goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier with two efforts on target. In comparison, Diaz failed to register a shot across his 75 minutes on the pitch.

A compilation has since emerged of Chiesa's impressive performance, leading many fans to claim that the winger deserves to be given a more prominent role ahead of this weekend's league fixtures. The Reds host relegation-threatened Ipswich, who have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chiesa has played just 186 minutes of football since joining Liverpool.

This may provide Slot with the opportunity to rotate his squad in order to accommodate players on the fringes, like the number 14, and fans believe he is ready to make the most of his chance after his recent upturn in form.

