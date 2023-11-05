Highlights Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States champion at WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but the victory came with controversy due to the use of brass knuckles.

Defeating Dillon Danis last month on the Misfits Boxing Prime Card, Logan Paul used his time on the microphone post-fight to call out one of WWE's legendary wrestlers in Rey Mysterio. Last night, Paul's dreams turned into a reality, as he beat Mysterio and became the new United States champion at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As always with Logan Paul, though, the victory did not come without controversy because of the manner of the conclusion to the contest.

During the fight, a member of Paul's entourage seemingly handed him brass knuckles, although Mysterio was sharp on the matter and demanded that his opponent drop the weapon before continuing. Setting up for the iconic finishing move of the 619 later on in the match, Mysterio thought he had the show wrapped up, but little did he know that Paul had found the brass knuckles lying on the floor and had laced them around one of his hands.

Without the knowledge of Paul's weaponised fist, Mysterio performed the 619 and went to fly over the top rope to finish Paul off. However, to Mysterio's shock, Paul then struck him cleanly with the brass knuckles as he was travelling mid-air, rendering him unconscious and losing his United States championship belt in the process. This is not the first time that Paul has used brass knuckles to his assistance, as his victory over Ricochet at SummerSlam back in August included a knockout in an almost identical fashion.

After the match, Paul went over to Mysterio to try and console him, saying: "I love you, Rey; just doing what I have to do, my man." However, Mysterio was having none of it, as he responded saying: "You know what you did." Paul then replied sarcastically: "I don't know what you're talking about; that's fair and square."

"You know what you did, Logan," continued Mysterio. "You're a legend, Rey. I love you," then responds Logan, before walking off with his new title.

Logan Paul reacts to first WWE title win

After a monumental win, Paul was exhilarated in the aftermath, stating: "I've been seeing a lot of you saying I have been spoon-fed. That this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it; let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland; everything is earned; nothing is given.

"I work harder than your minds can even comprehend; I do more in 12 hours that you do in 12 months; my blueprint cannot be duplicated; my pace is unmatched. I'm now playing the same game as you all; I've beaten the matrix; I am the architect. Mark my words, the WWE Universe is my Universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do."

Paul's co-partner of Prime KSI posted a message of support on Twitter/X, saying: "He did it! Let's go Logan Paul."

Despite the controversy involved in the victory last night, since joining the WWE in 2021, Paul has been a shockingly good addition to the roster and has provided already some spectacular moments inside the ring, becoming not only an internet sensation, but now a global superstar.