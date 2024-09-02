Key Takeaways Erling Haaland's early talent was evident, catapulting him to stardom.

Mental acuity and dedication set Haaland apart from other players.

His deep understanding of the role of a striker contributes to his unstoppable goal-scoring.

Despite still being relatively young in his career, Erling Haaland’s relentless goal scoring for Manchester City has already seen him talked about as one of the best strikers in world football right now.

The Norwegian powerhouse seemingly breaks Premier League record every few weeks and has already amassed a large collection of individual and team accolades for his trophy cabinet.

Haaland has been on the radar of the top European clubs since he was a teenager, but although all the top scouts and coaches across the continent will have studied the striker extensively, nobody seems capable of stopping the sensational striker. But what is it about Erling Haaland that makes him such an unstoppable force?

Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring record as a youngster was impossible to ignore

Following in his father’s footsteps, Haaland decided to pursue a career in football and wasted no time in grabbing the attention of his coaches from a very young age. Alf Ingve Berntsen, Erling’s first coach at Bryne’s youth academy, recalls watching Haaland play as a small child and being immediately impressed.

Berntsen told Goal: “I saw Erling for the first time when he was five when he joined indoor training with a group one year older. His first two touches led to goals. He was very, very good from the first moment, even though he hadn't played in the club before. He started playing in his own year group, but because he was so much better than the others, we immediately pulled him up to Under-6.”

After spending his formative years developing at Bryne, Haaland eventually made the move to Molde at 16 years old to play under Norwegian footballing legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

It was during his time at Molde that the young striker began to grab the attention of scouts across Europe. Haaland’s most significant moment at the club came on the 1st of July 2018 when they faced league leaders Brann, who were undefeated at the time, and saw him net four goals in the opening 21 minutes of the game to help his side to an impressive 4-0 victory.

A move to Red Bull Salzburg followed soon after, where he scored 29 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions and announced himself on the major European stage. Making his first appearance in the Champions League on the 17th of September 2019 against Genk, Haaland became the first and only player to date to score a first-half hat-trick on his debut in the competition.

He followed this up by scoring in the next four group games, becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive Champions League matches as the individual goal-scoring records for Haaland began to rain down.

Player Premier League Appearances Hat-tricks Sergio Agüero 275 12 Alan Shearer 441 11 Robbie Fowler 379 9 ERLING HAALAND 69 8 Thierry Henry 258 8 Harry Kane 320 8 Michael Owen 326 8

As Haaland climbed the ranks of European football, his immense goal-scoring record remained as he scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund before making the switch to the Premier League with Manchester City and immediately broke the record for most goals in a Premier League season with a phenomenal 36 goals in 35 league appearances.

Mentality Monster

What sets Haaland apart from his rivals

Erling Haaland is a 6 ft 4 in brute of a centre forward and has a turn of pace that can leave most defenders in his wake, but it is more than just his physical capabilities that make him such a handful for opposition players.

The Norweigan was not always blessed with his size and strength and had to rely on his mental understanding of the game to outwit opponents during his youth football days.

Gunnar Halle coached Haaland when he was just 15 as part of Norway’s youth setup and spoke to Goal.com about the type of player he was at the time: “The first time I saw Haaland playing football was at the age of 15. At that time he was quite small and narrow before his growth spurt and physically at a disadvantage” Halle continued:

No one could have imagined what he would one day be capable of. Today he benefits from the fact that he had to learn to read a game back then because he was not as assertive as he is today.

Many of Haaland’s coaches and teammates have spoken of his professionalism and dedication to his career. Former Red Bull Salzburg teammate Maximilian Wober once revealed that he would choose to study his craft rather than play card games with his fellow players.

“He is an absolute top professional. While we are playing cards on trips away, you can only see him reading some scientific articles on how he can improve his sleep or diet. He is always looking for the smallest details that he can improve to take another step forward,”

Being blessed with physical attributes can only get you so far, but Haaland’s deep understanding of the role of a centre-forward in modern-day football and his unwavering desire to score goals is what cements him as one of the best strikers of his generation.

With opposition players and coaches alike being unable to find a solution to stop the striker, his goal-scoring accolades look set to continue for years to come.

Erling Haaland Man City Goals

Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 69 70 FA Cup 7 8 Champions League 20 18 Correct as of 2/9/24.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt.