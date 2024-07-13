Highlights Harry Kane has been England's leader since 2018.

In his time as the country's captain, the Three Lions have reached two major finals and a World Cup semi-final.

Kane is England's top goalscorer and leads from the front for Gareth Southgate.

From the comfort of their homes, to the excitement of the various elite footballing stages - fans have witnessed Harry Kane go from Tottenham understudy, to one of the best strikers of a generation. Recent years have seen a difficult goodbye in North London as Kane moved to Bayern Munich, as his plethora of goals somehow never reaped any silverware in England.

In his time in the Premier League, Kane scored a quite ridiculous 213 goals in 317 games, while picking up the Premier League Golden Boot and Tottenham's Player of the Year three times each. However, while Kane, now 30-years-old, is still a prolific scorer - it's not just his output that has been noticeable on the football pitch.

Especially with England, for whom he is the captain and top scorer, it is his leadership that gains attention - especially with a new and exciting generation of players rising through the ranks. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT looks at how and why Harry Kane is such a good leader, with testament from some of those that know him best.

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

The Ultimate Leader

Kane has been captain of England since 2018

While Harry Kane is soon to be 31 at the time of writing, he looks to eclipse that role of 'star player' and move more into the leadership role, even though admittedly, it's something he's shouldered for many years. Writing about the Euro 2020 campaign back in 2021, former Tottenham team-mate Andros Townsend was quick to highlight Kane in his article branding him the 'ultimate leader'. This is likely something that Kane continues to strive and keep alive, with focus being on the personal connection between players.

"I played with Harry Kane for two years at Tottenham and let me tell you, he will be in the dressing room keeping the England players’ feet on the ground. "He is vocal, he is demanding and he wants the best for his team-mates as well as ­himself. He is everything you want in a leader."

Townsend continued, reminiscing about the striker's ability to get the most out of the players around him:

"Some people criticise Harry because he doesn’t shout that much on the pitch but I know from seeing it first hand – if he has seen ­something out there that needs to improve he isn’t afraid to tell you about it."

Dealing With Criticism

Kane has always shown his strength

The above feature of Kane's leadership is something Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett noted in his recent thoughts on-location with the England camp in Germany. Praising the Bundesliga forward's innate personability, he focussed especially on the drab games in the lead up to the quarter-finals, and just how the England captain's mentality was a part of the tempo shift that ultimately arrived with the penalty victory against Switzerland. Dorsett wrote:

"Following the drab 1-1 draw with Denmark in the second group game three weeks ago, the England fans and national media were frothing with criticism. Gary Lineker had used an expletive to describe the performance and Alan Shearer had pointedly criticised Kane himself.

"These were two men who had trodden in exactly the same footsteps of expectation in which Kane now walks. I know Kane was hurt by those comments. He felt it had got personal. That the criticism was too pointed and unwarranted. His response? Well, it was comprehensively pre-planned, of course.

"Kane said 'We haven't won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that. All I would say is - remember what it is like to wear the shirt, and that your words are listened to.' No slagging match. No tit-for-tat. Just a clever little put-down, and a plea for perspective."

Related Harry Kane Hits Back at Gary Lineker After England 1-1 Denmark Kane has responded to criticism of his display in England's drab draw on Thursday evening

Win, Score and Improve

Kane does a lot of leading by example

As hinted at earlier, Kane's ability to lead may be innate, but so too, is his need to score and improve. While Southgate faced criticism during this tournament, it's understandable to suggest that the players themselves would perhaps want to implement a new style to get results. With the formation change returning England to a backline of three defenders and two offensive wing-backs, this clearly looks like something the team have got behind.

In quotes former England team-mate and, no doubt, striking inspiration Wayne Rooney, this will to improve with the team at heart is unavoidable:

“He scores all different types of goals. I played with him a few times for England and his mentality is that it hurts when you don’t win. You can’t say that about all the players. He really wants to win, he wants to score goals and he wants to improve. He is the natural leader now in that England team. He’s a fantastic player and goalscorer."

Related 10 Greatest English Attackers in Football History [Ranked] Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make the cut as the best Egland attackers are ranked.

Special Player who Delivers 'Year After Year'

His goal record speaks for itself

A telling aspect for many professional footballers that seek a career at the very top, is the sacrifice and dedication to hone their craft in order to stay consistent. Kane's consistency, although unfortunately not present in trophies, is clear in statistics and personal accolades.

In his 15-year career so far, Kane's prolific nature as a goal-scorer, as well as a link-up player, is well-documented. Of course, his 213 goals are the headline grabbing stat, yet a player doesn't get those numbers without a constant output. From the 2014-15 season, the lowest amount Kane ever scored in the Premier League was 17 (achieved twice, in 2018-19 and 2021-22) with the highest being 30 (again twice, in 2017-18 and 2022-23).

In a stint of pure brilliance, he picked up those aforementioned three Golden Boots, and Tottenham Player of the Year awards, but also consistent appearances in both the good books of the IFFHS and PFA Premier League Team of the Year. To emphasise his talent, especially from a defender's point of view, Jamie Carragher spoke fondly of the leading England man:

"Year after year he has delivered, he’s always scoring 25 or 30 goals a season. Kane is one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League, he’s not far behind (Kevin) De Bruyne. The thing with Harry Kane is that when you’re talking about centre-forwards and what you’d want from them, you’d want them to score goals, you’d want them to hold the ball up and you want them to work hard – he ticks all those boxes. When you think of Premier League greats, Kane is one of the best we’ve seen. He’ll go down as Tottenham’s greatest player."

Harry Kane's England Statistics As Captain Year Became Captain 2018 Games 70 Goals 61 Finals 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, Harry Kane produced an average of 23.3 goals per season.

Related The England 11 Gareth Southgate Must Pick for Euro 2024 Final v Spain This is the team Southgate must pick in order to stand the best chance of claiming the crown England let slip three years ago.

Stats retreived via Transfermarkt. Quotes retreived from the following - Townsend: 'Harry Kane is the ultimate leader - he has given England unity and a winning mentality' (The Mirror), Rob Dorsett: 'Reporter Notebook: Harry Kane is England's talismanic leader taking the Three Lions into Euro 2024 final' (Sky Sports), Rooney and Carragher: 'What Makes Harry Kane So Special?' (GQ)